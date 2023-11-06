Hagerstown man charged after woman found with multiple stab wounds

A Hagerstown man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after a woman was found Sunday evening with multiple stab wounds in a Hagerstown apartment building, according to a Hagerstown Police news release.

The woman, 34, was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown with life-threatening injuries, the release states. She is expected to survive.

Brandon Lamont Howard, 41, of Hagerstown, also was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, the release states.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, said in an email Monday that Howard had been charged, but not yet served with the papers. Howard was still at Meritus Medical Center on Monday morning after having a "physical altercation" with the owner of a vehicle he was damaging after the stabbing, according to Fetchu and the release.

Fetchu said Howard and the woman know each other. She characterized the incident as an "non domestic" issue.

Hagerstown Police responded around 6:20 p.m. Sunday to the first block of North Mulberry Street for a reported stabbing, the release states. Officers entered an apartment building, finding the injured woman.

Howard had left the apartment and went out to North Mulberry where he allegedly began damaging a vehicle, the release states.

The vehicle's owner confronted Howard and an altercation ensued.

Police arrested Howard, who was injured during the second altercation and taken to the hospital, the release states.

Howard was expected to be transferred Monday to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore for further treatment, Fetchu said.

Fetchu, in an email, said there doesn't appear to be a connection between Howard and the owner of the car he was damaging.

Further information was not immediately available.

