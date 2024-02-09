Hagerstown man convicted of attempted first-degree murder for firing at Frederick deputy

A Frederick County (Md.) Circuit Court judge on Wednesday found a Hagerstown man guilty of attempted first-degree murder for firing at a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2022.

Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 29, was convicted on six counts total, including illegal firearm possession charges and using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

In March 2022, Bello fired 12 shots at Deputy Christian Lucente after an attempted traffic stop that turned into a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase. Lucente, who was not injured, returned fire, striking Bello three times.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown man guilty of attempted first-degree murder; shot at deputy