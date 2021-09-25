Hagerstown man convicted of Frederick rape

Sep. 25—A Frederick County jury convicted a Hagerstown man on Thursday of raping a woman after she awoke to him sexually assaulting her in her Frederick home two years ago.

Clifford Edward Barnett, 54, was found guilty of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and fourth-degree sex offense after pleading not guilty to each count, online court records show. Though the state requested Barnett's $25,000 bail be revoked upon his conviction, Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. ruled he could remain out on bond until his sentencing, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The sentencing date was not scheduled as of Friday morning.

On Sept. 30, 2019, Frederick Police Department officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Taney Avenue at about 7:50 a.m., according to the state's attorney's news release. The victim awoke to find Barnett raping her in her bed, she jumped up and screamed, and then Barnett ran out of the residence, the state's attorney's office said.

Detectives reportedly learned the victim and Barnett had visited several bars in downtown Frederick together the night before with another male friend of the victim. The three drank alcohol throughout the night, then Barnett drove the victim and her friend to the victim's house, the news release reads. They socialized until around 3 a.m., then the victim reportedly made beds for Barnett and her friend before she retired to her own bedroom on another floor, according to the state's attorney's office.

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Frederick Health Hospital for a forensic medical examination, the release states.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller