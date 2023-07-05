Hagerstown man faces attempted murder charges after drive-by shooting

A Hagerstown man is facing attempted murder charges after four people were shot at — and one struck — while walking along West North Avenue in the early morning hours two Fridays ago.

Efrem Rashaan Jones, 34, of Randolph Avenue in Hagerstown, was charged with four counts each of attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, plus other charges, for the June 23 shooting near the intersection with Jonathan Street, according to documents filed in Washington County District Court.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones the next day, with the warrant served on June 30, according to Jones' online case docket.

During a bond review hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Victoria J. Lobley said she was concerned that if Jones were released, he would represent a danger to the community. She ordered Jones to continue to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Lobley cited the allegations against Jones in the shooting as well as his prior record, which Assistant State's Attorney Cyrus Jaghoory said included robbery and assault as well as a federal drug case.

Assistant Public Defender Garrett Byron told the judge the "allegations omit relevant details" and the situation was being "depicted as an independent, isolated incident." But Byron said there was "more to it than in the charging documents."

Byron said Jones intends to defend himself against the allegations and asked for a $100,000 bond.

What do the charging documents say about the shooting?

A Hagerstown Police officer responded to Jonathan Street and North Avenue around 1:10 a.m. that Friday night for a reported shooting. Shortly later, another police officer went to the 400 block of North Prospect Street for a male advising he'd been shot and needed an ambulance.

When police arrived at North Prospect, the victim, Desi Harris, was not there and the officer was later told Harris was at Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown.

Harris was shot in the left leg, with medical personnel believing it was one bullet, leaving entry and exit wounds, according to charging documents.

People near Jonathan and North told police they heard a gunshot and to check the city's surveillance cameras. Police found one vehicle with a shattered back window and a bullet behind the vehicle in the 100 block of West North Avenue, charging documents state.

Police said Harris and his girlfriend told them they were walking with two friends when a white Nissan sport utility vehicle approached at a slow speed and the driver fired about three to five shots as the vehicle passed, according to charging documents.

Through surveillance camera footage, police saw a white Nissan Pathfinder arrive near West North and Park Place. A man, whom police later identified as Jones, got out and walked around, with police describing his actions as appearing to be "vigilantly searching for a person or group of people nearby," charging documents state.

Police also noted there was an outline of an L-shaped object in the man's right jacket pocket, with the man keeping his right hand in the pocket and holding his right arm tightly against his body — consistent with someone carrying a gun, charging documents state.

After a group of four people walked by the SUV while the man whom police allege is Jones sat in the driver's seat, the driver closed the door and slowly backed the SUV from Park Place onto West North Avenue, charging documents state.

Police allege the driver appeared to be watching the group walk west as he backed over part of the curb. Once the pedestrians cross the Jonathan Street intersection, the SUV turns right onto Jonathan, taking a wide turn so it's partly in the bike lane.

The driver's side window is down and the driver fires a handgun at the pedestrians, hitting Harris and a vehicle, charging documents state.

Police used surveillance cameras to track the SUV to an alley behind the 100 block of Randolph Avenue.

At the hospital, a man who knows Harris told police he was asleep when Harris knocked on his door in the 100 block of West North Avenue and said he'd been shot, charging documents state. The man decided not to wait for an ambulance and drove Harris to Meritus.

