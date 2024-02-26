Hagerstown man found guilty of attempted second-degree murder for shooting in mall lot

A Hagerstown man was found guilty last week of the attempted second-degree murder of a Fairplay man in a shooting in the Valley Mall parking lot in June 2022, according to the prosecutor and one of the defense attorneys in the case. He also was found guilty on several other charges.

Matthew Steven Lookabaugh, now 23, was found guilty of trying to kill Calijah Omari Paugh, who was found with two gunshot wounds.

Sgt. David Fortson with the Washington County Sheriff's Office found Paugh in the sporting goods store sitting on boxes. He administered first aid until emergency medical services officials arrived, according to court documents and Fortson's body cam footage shown during the trial.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on June 8, 2022, a Wednesday, in the parking lot on the side of the mall near Mission BBQ and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Before the case went to the jury, Washington County Circuit Judge Brett R. Wilson acquitted Lookabaugh of the most serious two charges, the attempted first-degree murders of Paugh and Myzai Fisher, according to Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick and the online case docket.

The maximum penalty for attempted first-degree murder is life in prison.

The jury found Lookabaugh not guilty of the attempted second-degree murder of Fisher as well as assault charges related to Fisher, according to Plutnick and defense attorney David Harbin.

Harbin, in a text, said, "We thank the jury for finding our client not guilty on all of the counts related to Mr. Fisher."

Harbin wrote that the defense argued Lookabaugh didn't shoot at anyone.

Lookabaugh did not testify during the trial, Harbin wrote.

Nor did Paugh, according to Plutnick.

Harbin and Plutnick did not have further comment about the trial.

The attempted second-degree murder conviction related to Paugh has a maximum penalty of 30 years in state prison.

Among the other charges Lookabaugh received guilty verdicts for were the first-degree assault of Paugh and using a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime. The maximum penalties for those convictions, respectively, are 25 years and 20 years.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for late April.

What we know about the shooting

According to charging documents, Fisher was not fully cooperative immediately after the shooting. However, he told investigators that two males, one of whom looked to be about 19 and the other who looked to be about 12 years old, walked from the sporting goods store toward him and Paugh.

Fisher said Paugh got into an argument with one of the males, and the older one fired a handgun at him and Paugh in front of Mission BBQ. Fisher said he and Paugh ran back into the mall, where Paugh said he had been shot, charging documents state.

On the witness stand Tuesday, Fisher at first told Plutnick he didn't remember anything.

When Plutnick asked if someone shot at him and Paugh that day, Fisher replied, "For sure."

Asked if he could recall what that person looked like, Fisher said, "Nah." Fisher confirmed he recalled saying it was a white guy, but that he'd hadn't seen the man previously.

Another witness said he had parked between the barbecue restaurant and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is across a road and main mall parking lot from the barbecue restaurant, to meet his wife for dinner. His wife was walking towards him when he heard gunshots.

The man testified he saw two young men, including one who was small in stature, with dark shaggy hair and a dark shaggy shirt, who had a gun. The other male was smaller.

The man said he didn't witness anyone get hit by bullets.

After hearing the rapid fire of the gunshots, the males retreated to a car and quickly took off, the witness said. He described the car as gray or silver and that it was probably an early 2000s Benz.

Witness happened to take photo of suspect's car on an earlier date

Another witness, a man who works at US Cellular at the mall, said he was helping customers when he heard three or four "bangs or pops." He said he then saw two people run past the store. They went down a parking lot aisle. The witness said he looked back and saw a "car peeling out of the lot."

He said he recognized one of the runners as a customer, Lookabaugh.

The cellular employee said Lookabaugh had come into the store that May to get an estimate for a claim regarding his broken phone. He said Lookabaugh was in the store again the day of the shooting. The cellular worker said he was dealing with a customer so he asked Lookabaugh if he could come back in about 30 minutes. Then the witness said he heard the shots about 20 to 30 minutes later and saw Lookabaugh running.

The cellular employee said that when Lookabaugh came to the store in May that year he also mentioned having a broken tablet. The employee said he went to Lookabaugh's vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz and commented that it was a nice car. Lookabaugh had told him it was his mom's and it was a bit beat up, the employee testified.

The employee was able to provide a photo he took of Lookabaugh's car that May to police. He took the photo while at a stop light behind Lookabaugh.

When Harbin asked the cellular employee about the photo he took of Lookabaugh's car that May, the employee said he saw the car was broken. Remembering that Lookabaugh's phone and tablet also were broken, he said he took a photo of the car and "jokingly sent it to my associate — this guy has broken stuff."

Hagerstown Police found the silver Mercedes, with distinct rear damage, parked in front of an East End home. One of the males to exit the home after police surrounded it was Lookabaugh, according to charging documents.

The younger male told police that he and Lookabaugh were walking to the sporting goods store when two other males made comments to them, according to charging documents. The younger male said Lookabaugh pulled his gun from the holster in his pants and fired several rounds at the unknown males. The younger male and Lookabaugh then drove to the East End address.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown man found guilty of several charges for shooting by mall