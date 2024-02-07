Hagerstown man found guilty of negligent driving in 2022 fatal crash with motorcyclist

A Hagerstown man was found guilty last week of driving negligently in a way that endangered life in a fatal Oct. 6, 2022, crash at a Dual Highway intersection that claimed the life a Williamsport man.

Motorcyclist Luke Garrett Flook, 23, of Williamsport, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred at the intersection with Edgewood Drive.

Washington County District Court Judge Mark D. Thomas also found Charles William McKee, 76, of Hagerstown, the driver of a gray Honda Civic, guilty of causing serious physical injury/death of a vulnerable individual while operating a motor vehicle.

The afternoon bench trial occurred on Jan. 31.

McKee did not face jail time for the traffic citations.

Thomas gave McKee, a retiree, six months to pay $2,280 in fines.

It will be up to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration to determine how long McKee's driver's license will be suspended. The sentence calls for at least seven days and no more than 6 months.

McKee also faces the possibility of points on his license due to the negligent driving conviction.

Crash investigator testifies about fatal crash

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on a sunny Thursday at a time when there was high traffic volume in the area, according to testimony and prosecutors' arguments.

Hagerstown Police Officer Thomas Wolfe investigated the crash. Wolfe said he was an advanced collision investigator (Level II) at the time of the crash and is now an accident reconstructionist, which is Level III.

When Assistant State's Attorney Cyrus Jaghoory asked Wolfe what happened in his opinion, based on the investigation, Wolfe said a Honda Civic was traveling in a westbound lane on Dual Highway when it turned left onto Edgewood Drive. The Civic crossed the eastbound lane of U.S. 40 and the motorcycle struck the front passenger side of the car in front of the door.

Wolfe said the collision caused the front of the Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle to detach and the Civic spun around 180 degrees, ending up facing north in the intersection. The motorcyclist was ejected, went across the hood of the Civic and hit the road farther to the east side of the road.

Earlier, Jaghoory showed video from Wolfe's body cam of the officer interviewing McKee at the scene of the crash. McKee told the officer he was in the middle lane.

After listening to testimony from witnesses, including Wolfe and three drivers in the area at the time of the crash, the judge said he suspected what happened is McKee didn't realize he was in the wrong lane to make a left turn.

The lane McKee was in, the westbound straight lane on U.S. 40 next to the left-turn lane, had a light turn from green to yellow.

And like some people do when the light turns yellow, McKee tried to finish his turn, Thomas said.

The evidence shows McKee turned left, but there was no evidence regarding whether McKee stopped, slowed down, or stopped and restarted, Thomas said.

The first witness, a Hagerstown woman driving east on U.S. 40, said a car "just came out of nowhere and struck the motorcycle in front of me." The woman said she believed the motorcycle was in the same lane as she was. She said the light for eastbound traffic had turned yellow and she had sped up to "make it past." The motorcycle was almost a car length ahead of her when the other car collided with the bike.

"I saw his helmet fly away, away," the woman testified of the motorcyclist.

Defense attorney asks about motorcycle's speed and his client's Miranda rights

Defense attorney Daniel Mahone asked about the motorcyclist's speed, but Wolfe said he didn't know how fast the motorcycle was traveling.

Mahone had argued against Wolfe's testifying and the playing of the body cam footage showing Wolfe's interview with McKee, saying McKee was not read his Miranda rights before being questioned by Wolfe. Mahone said his client couldn't leave the scene until he talked to Wolfe.

Jaghoory cited multiple legal cases, noting that a Miranda warning was not triggered in this situation. McKee was not handcuffed and a person temporarily detained for a traffic stop was not in custody — for Miranda purposes, he said.

After the judge's ruling, Mahone told Thomas that McKee's license had already been suspended for a period after the fatal crash due to a mixup over a report that his client might have had a medical condition. That resulted in McKee having to go through a hearing process to get the suspension lifted.

McKee told the judge he was without his license for maybe two weeks.

Flook's mother: Luke was an 'inspiration'

Flook's mother, Cheryl Parker, told the judge that her other children looked up to their brother and Luke's death changed life in the house.

She said her son was involved with a Williamsport gym and that he was working full time at Tractor Supply and part time at FedEx. He previously worked for Washington County Public Schools.

She said her son was a weight lifter who did not drink.

"He was an inspiration to us," she said.

"Everywhere I go, people say, 'I knew your son.' He was a great kid," she said.

"I'm sorry that this happened and I know accidents happen," Parker said. But what Parker said she didn't understand was where McKee's empathy was.

Mahone, speaking for his client, said, there's "plenty of empathy over here. No one wants to be in a fatal accident ..."

As Mahone spoke, McKee's jaw could be seen trembling.

Mahone said McKee served in the Army, was a Vietnam War combat veteran, worked for Veterans Affairs as a social worker and later for the Department of Defense before retiring. He is the father of two sons.

McKee told Thomas he had bruising and an injury to his chest from the crash, but nothing significant. He said he was upset about the situation and received therapy from a clinical social worker.

Thomas explained his philosophy as a judge in District Court, which has jurisdiction over misdemeanors. As a judge, Thomas said he's not trying to punish people to make others happy, but to change behavior.

There were no evidence of exacerbating circumstances and McKee did not face jail time as charged, Thomas said. McKee just made a turn he shouldn't have made.

After the hearing, Mahone said he and his client had no comment.

Parker said the collision was so hard, her son's shoes and one sock flew off. His spinal cord had snapped, she said.

She thanked the bystanders and officer who tried to provide CPR and revive her son.

Luke Flook's obituary, on the J.L. Davis Funeral Home website, states he was quick to forgive.

Parker said that at that point, after the hearing, she had still not received an "I'm sorry for your loss" from McKee.

"I forgive him," she said.

