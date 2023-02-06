Hagerstown man found shot, dead in car on North Locust Street

A Hagerstown man found dead with gunshot wounds by city police in a vehicle Sunday afternoon is believed to be the victim of an isolated incident, according to a news release from the Hagerstown Police Department.

Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, was found shortly after 4:25 p.m. in the 400 block of North Locust Street after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to the release.

Latimer was "suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," according to the release.

Vehicles are parked Monday afternoon along the 400 block of North Locust Street. Hagerstown police said they found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, dead shortly after 4:25 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle in that area. He appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police are not releasing more details on the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective D. Vogel at 301-790-3700, ext. 241, or dvogel@hagerstownpd.org.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown Police say man found with gunshot wounds on North Locust St