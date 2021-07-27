Hagerstown man held without bail on gun charges after chase from carnival

Jul. 27—A Hagerstown man is continuing to be held without bail following a Friday night incident where sheriff's deputies chased him from the Urbana Carnival after they reportedly saw the outline of a handgun in the man's fanny pack.

Marquis Desade Scottland, 19, is charged with 11 counts, including illegal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs with intent to distribute in a school zone and obstructing and hindering police for Friday's incident, online court records show.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended Scottland after a lengthy foot chase from the carnival, according to a police news release and charging documents. Scottland's bag was reportedly empty when police caught up with him, but authorities through a grid search allegedly found a semi-automatic handgun in the grassy field used for carnival parking. Police in charging documents allege this was a "ghost gun," assembled at home and virtually untraceable.

A K9 directed police toward a baggie of Oxycodone pills found by a parked vehicle in the 3600 block of Katherine Alley, charging documents read.

Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue members offered help and aided in the search, illuminating the area with their apparatus, police wrote.

In court on Monday, Ashley Sener of the Frederick County Public Defender's office expressed doubt over whether Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to spot the outline of a gun in Scottland's bag that night at the carnival.

"I would call into question how we're really able to see that," Sener said.

Police, in charging documents, alleged Scottland was found with approximately $1,100 in his pocket, with the money folded and facing in various directions, suggesting it could be indicative of drug dealing. In court, Sener pointed out Scottland is employed and could substantiate a legitimate reason for having that amount of cash on hand. She also questioned whether the drugs found could be attributed to her client.

Story continues

As to why Scottland ran from police, Sener argued it is not unreasonable for a young, Black man in this day and age to be fearful of police.

Sener sought for Scottland to be released on $5,000 bail or less, while Assistant State's Attorney Chad Weddle argued he should continue to be held in jail. Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. agreed with the state's perspective.

"I think he's too dangerous for the community," Bartgis said of Scottland. The judge chose to continue holding him without bail.

Weddle said the gun was found with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition. At the time of the alleged offense, Scottland was on probation for a prior firearm and assault conviction, according to the state's attorney's office, preventing him from legal possession of a firearm. The defense acknowledged this, but Sener added Scottland had no prior convictions outside of that.

Sener declined to comment after the hearing.

Charging documents obtained by The Frederick News-Post Monday revealed additional details about the alleged incidents that took place Friday.

Deputies providing security at the carnival took notice of Scottland's fanny pack around 9:30 p.m. as he stood by one of the food stands, charging documents read. The bag appeared to weigh heavily on Scottland's shoulder, police wrote, and the object inside had the outline of a handgun. Police noted there were hundreds of people in attendance at the carnival.

As police tried to approach Scottland for a "Terry frisk" to search for weapons, he immediately distanced himself and told police to get away, charging documents read. Scottland reportedly ran down a dirt road and toward the front of the firehouse, ran along route Md. 355 and darted between two rows of townhouses in the 3600 block of Urbana Pike. A deputy caught up with Scottland and ordered him to get on the ground as the deputy started to remove their gun from the holster, charging documents read. Scottland got on the ground and police handcuffed him.

Scottland alleged police profiled him, charging documents state.

Scottland's next court date is for a preliminary hearing Aug. 19.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller