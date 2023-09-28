Hagerstown man pleads in 2022 deadly shooting that occurred when he was almost 17

Ty Shan Jerome Dotson pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the August 2022 shooting death of Taron Shawnta Trice, a shooting that occurred two weeks before Dotson turned 17.

Hagerstown Police, responding to a report of shots fired, went to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Haven Road shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022, and found Trice dead in the apartment complex's parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to charging documents and Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer.

Mollett-Gaumer told Washington County Circuit Court Judge Dana Moylan Wright that seven 9 mm casings were recovered at the scene, with four bullets wounding Trice.

Trice, 44, was from Silver Spring, Md., according to police.

Hagerstown Police, investigating another shooting in April this year, recovered a 9 mm firearm from that shooting victim's residence that Maryland State Police ballistics officials determined was consistent with the casings and bullets recovered from the Aug. 5, 2022, shooting, Mollett-Gaumer said. The April shooting victim allegedly told police he was asked to hold the firearm for a family member. The firearm also matched the appearance of the weapon in the August 2022 shooting, being a red, white and blue handgun, she said.

Mollett-Gaumer said one of the four bullets that hit Trice struck him in the back of the head at close range. According to the autopsy, any of the four shots could have been fatal, she said.

Defense attorney Craig Kadish said he spoke to the medical examiner, who was not in a position to determine which shot came first.

"This is not like an execution and shot in the back of the head," Kadish told Wright. Multiple shots were fired and three missed, he said.

The plea and binding sentencing in August 2022 Hagerstown shooting

Dotson, now 18, also pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Other charges, including first-degree murder, were placed on the stet, or inactive, docket until sentencing. After sentencing is completed, per the plea deal, those other charges will be dismissed.

Mollett-Gaumer said the state is recommending the maximum 60-year sentence, with 35 years suspended and the active portion of the sentence to be capped at 25 years. The state also is asking for five years of supervised probation once Dotson is released from state prison.

The maximum penalty for second-degree murder is 40 years, for which the state is seeking a 20-year active sentence.

The maximum penalty for use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime is 20 years, for which the state is seeking an active five years, consecutive. There is a mandatory 5-year minimum sentence on that charge.

Wright said she had agreed to a binding sentence that caps the active sentence at no more than 25 years.

At Kadish's request, Wright ordered a pre-sentence investigation and also ordered a pre-sentence psychiatric evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health.

Kadish said he wanted the pre-sentence investigation because his client was 16 when the shooting occurred and because of "juvenile activity," for which he didn't have access.

Wright did not immediately set a sentencing date, saying it could be in January.

What happened that led to shooting?

The case was scheduled for a seven-day jury trial to start Oct. 30.

If the case had gone to trial, Mollett-Gaumer said one of the witnesses would have been a female who was in a parked vehicle at the time of the shooting waiting for someone and who was "not particularly paying attention" until the shots were fired. That witness reported five to six gunshots and flashes from a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot. Then the SUV backed out and she saw a man lying on the ground whom she thought was the man she earlier saw get out of the SUV.

The witness called 911 and rendered aid with police arriving a minute or two later, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Police identified the deceased victim as Trice, the same man involved in a service call they responded to earlier that day in the 1000 block of Bramly Drive.

Bramly Drive is not far from where Trice was found. The shooting and earlier incident occurred in a neighborhood west of Pennsylvania Avenue, also known as U.S. 11, in Hagerstown's North End.

The police investigation revealed Trice was dating the mother of Dotson's girlfriend.

Earlier at the Bramly Drive residence, Trice and his girlfriend got in an argument, with the woman allegedly taking Trice's car keys and Trice leaving with her phone in his car, Mollett-Gaumer said. The prosecutor said police noted the girlfriend was "highly intoxicated" during their initial contact with her. The medical examiner's report noted Trice had a small amount of alcohol in his system.

When Dotson, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend's brother, then 17, returned from Tilt at the Valley Mall, Trice's girlfriend claimed Trice had her phone and the three younger people left to look for Trice's vehicle and the phone, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Dotson was in the front passenger seat of his girlfriend's mother's vehicle when the three went to the Haven Road parking lot and the woman's son got out to look into Trice's vehicle for the phone, she said.

Mollett-Gaumer said that during an interview with police, the 17-year-old said Trice arrived and pushed him. Then Trice went to the other vehicle, opened the front passenger door and punched Dotson multiple times.

Dotson shot Trice multiple times, Mollett-Gaumer said the boy reported.

The three of them left in the mother's sport utility vehicle, back to Bramly Drive, according to charging documents. Dotson and his girlfriend then left in another vehicle, a white Nissan sedan.

Mollett-Gaumer said a doorbell camera shows the white vehicle leaving the Bramly Drive area around the timeframe of the incident.

Dotson turned himself in to police on Aug. 9, four days after the shooting, Hagerstown Police have said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Now an adult, Maryland man pleads in 2022 deadly shooting