Hagerstown man pleads guilty in death of his almost 10-month-old daughter

A Hagerstown man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Washington County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter in the September 2021 drug death of his almost 10-month-old daughter.

Ralik Bell, 39, was scheduled to have a four-day jury trial begin Tuesday. A snowstorm resulted in jurors not being called into court, so a bench trial, where the judge would decide the verdict, was possibly going to start instead.

But defense attorney Joseph Owens told the judge that when Bell walked in and saw the girl's mother Tuesday, he said he couldn't put her through a trial. Instead, Bell pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Before being sentenced, Bell turned to the mother in the court gallery to address her, pausing at times and crying while he made his statement.

"I know the only thing you want to hear is what happened to my baby because I was the only one there," Bell said. Then there was a long pause and he cried.

"I just wish I woulda done something to help her," Bell said.

"I don't want you to go through any more pain than what you went through," he said to the child's mother.

"I appreciate you for still, even after all this, still caring about me and wanting me to fix myself so I can be here for (our child)," Bell said.

"Sorry," he said.

Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer said if there had been a trial, there would have been testimony about the cause of death being from a mixed drug combination of fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl.

The manner of death was undetermined because the medical examiner's office could not determine to a degree of certainty how the drugs were ingested, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Father gets seven-year active sentence in daughter's death

Judge Dana Moylan Wright said there were no words she could possibly say that would make everyone feel better.

"Horribly sorry for the loss both of you here suffered," she said.

Wright sentenced Bell to 10 years in state prison with all but seven years suspended. Bell gets credit for 622 days served in the Washington County Detention Center.

Upon his release, Bell will be on supervised probation for five years.

That sentence fell in line with the plea agreement.

Probation conditions include abstaining from alcohol and drugs; submitting to testing, evaluation and treatment for substance use; and being evaluated for and engaging in mental health counseling, including grief counseling.

Bell also is not to have contact with the mother and their other child during his probation, though that could change.

As part of the plea deal, a misdemeanor charge of neglect of minor was dismissed.

Mollett-Gaumer said Bell's prior criminal record includes drug-related charges dating back about 12 years or earlier before the girl's death. They included a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in New York.

The child's mother did not address the court.

However, Mollett-Gaumer said the mom wanted the court to know she wants Bell to get help.

Mollett-Gaumer also said the mother shared with her that the individual she saw in the motel room that day was not the person she had a relationship with, children with, or with whom she co-parented. But that she saw a glimpse of that person in court on Tuesday.

When people use drugs, they can be different people than who they are when sober, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Owens told Wright there's no punishment she could order that is worse than what "he's going through every moment of the day" with the death of his daughter.

Owens said at some point he will apply for a court order to have Bell evaluated by the Maryland Department of Health for in-patient substance use and mental health treatment.

"Dear God, let it be inpatient," Owens said. "Outpatient is not going to do him any good."

What we know about baby girl's death

Mollett-Gaumer said the child's parents had ended their relationship in April 2021, but continued to co-parent their children.

The mother last saw her daughter on Sept. 17, 2021, Mollett-Gaumer said. Bell was taking care of their children for a few days because the mother wasn't feeling well and then had to work. The mother anticipated getting the children back on Sept. 20, but Bell wanted to keep them longer.

On Sept. 22, the mother got off work, went home and told Bell she was coming to get the kids, Mollett-Gaumer said. The mom had a couple days off from work and wanted to spend time with her younger children.

The mother and another family member walked into Bell's motel room, along Dual Highway, and found the room in disarray. This instantly triggered the woman's maternal instinct because Bell was fastidious during their relationship about how tings appeared, Mollett-Gaumer said.

She saw her young son on a bed, with crumbs and dirty. Then she noticed her daughter on a bed, appearing to sleep, the prosecutor said.

But the baby didn't stir as the parents talked or the other family members interacted, excited to see each other, Mollett-Gaumer said.

The girl was wrapped in a blanket, part of her face covered. As the blanket was unwrapped, there was foam under her nose and she was "completely cold," Mollett-Gaumer said.

The mother called 911, and Bell may have called 911 as well.

Emergency medical service officials arrived and a paramedic noted the baby was unresponsive and had a white discharge on her nose, Mollett-Gaumer said. About 7 minutes later, the baby was officially pronounced dead at the scene.

Hagerstown Police also responded and spoke with Bell, who police said appeared intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, Mollett-Gaumer said.

She said Bell told police that around 1 p.m. he bathed the baby and put her to bed. He slept beside her until about 8 p.m., when the baby's mother called to say she was going to pick the kids up.

The baby also had no diaper on, which Bell could not explain.

Mollett-Gaumer said a forensic investigator would have testified there were indications the baby had been dead for hours by the time the mother arrived.

There was white powder on a nightstand and there were baggies, a digital scale and a copper mesh with a small screen — the type used with crack cocaine, the prosecutor said.

Mollett-Gaumer said Bell repeatedly denied substance use and claimed the paraphernalia was in the room due to other people. He admitted to smoking marijuana.

Bell also told police a friend stopped by, but Mollett-Gaumer said police reviewed about 20 hours of surveillance footage and didn't see anyone else enter or leave the room.

Owens said if there had been a trial, the defense would have demonstrated that a woman, whom Bell told police had been in the motel room, exists and had been there.

Mollett-Gaumer also said that about two months after the girl's death, Bell texted the mother, indicating he was an addict and he had texted, "I had (cuss word) put away in my safe is all I know."

Owens took issue with the interpretation of the text.

