Hagerstown man pleads to murder of local man outside Funkstown bar last April

A Hagerstown man pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the April 2023 shooting death of Erwin Bernard Redding outside Jokers Bar and Grill in Funkstown.

As part of the plea deal in Washington County Circuit Court, other charges were dropped against Darrin Anthony White, 26. Those other charges include first-degree murder, which has a maximum penalty in Maryland of life in prison.

Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer told Judge Mark K. Boyer that Redding had 13 gunshot wounds, including to his chest, back and limbs.

Fourteen spent cartridges were found at the scene, she said.

Mollett-Gaumer said the state is recommending White get the maximum sentence for second-degree murder, 40 years, no time suspended.

Defense Attorney Tae Kim can argue for less during the sentencing hearing, which hasn't been scheduled yet.

Boyer ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Boyer told White that he is not bound to the sentencing recommendation from the state nor to any recommendation by his attorney.

White continued to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center, pending his sentencing.

White had been scheduled for a weeklong trial, starting Monday.

What happened at Jokers before the shooting?

The shooting outside the bar the early morning of April 11, 2023, followed arguments and physical altercations inside the bar at North Antietam and West Baltimore streets, according to court records.

Mollett-Gaumer said if there had been a trial, evidence would have included surveillance footage inside and outside the bar that proved helpful to investigators.

A bartender called Washington County 911 early that Tuesday morning to report a disturbance with a knife, but the call was disconnected, Mollett-Gaumer said.

As a 911 call taker got the caller back on the phone, a deputy arrived around the same time — about 12:40 a.m. — and found Redding lying on the sidewalk, according to charging documents. Redding had apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m.

Redding, of the Hagerstown area, was 38 and would have turned 39 the next day.

Surveillance footage showed three men, including White and Redding, arguing in the area of a pool table. The argument, around 12:37 a.m., turned physical when they moved to the bar area near the side door along North Antietam Street, court records state. The side door is for public access, while Jokers front door was locked.

The physical altercation began after White left the pub and returned, arguing "chest to chest" with Redding, according to Mollett-Gaumer and court documents. White pushed Redding. An off-duty bartender tried to intervene and fell to the floor.

Redding punched White. Then White helped the off-duty bartender up off the floor and White and Redding resumed fist fighting, Mollett-Gaumer said.

White continued punching Redding. The on-duty bartender, who had called 911, tried to intervene, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Redding went behind the bar and got a metal bar knife, taking a swing at White.

Mollett-Gaumer confirmed White had a short cut above his right eye and was treated at the detention center.

More punches were thrown and the men separate.

Mollett-Gaumer said that, on video, White can be seen removing a handgun from his waistband. It's not apparent that Redding notices the gun. Arguing continues and White puts the gun back in his waistband.

White and the third man leave the bar through the side door.

Redding paced inside and appeared to try to call someone on a cellphone, Mollett-Gaumer said.

The third man appears to try to get White to leave, Mollett-Gaumer said. Their vehicle is about half a block down the street.

Redding appears to be looking out front and side windows of the bar, peeks out the door and then walks out, Mollett-Gaumer said.

White was at the corner, in the opposite direction from the car, and at 12:49 a.m. the video captures the shooting, she said.

When Redding comes out the side door, White walks towards the side entrance. Redding can be seen trying to get back inside, but as White approaches he has a gun in his right hand, Mollett-Gaumer said.

As shots are fired, Redding is seen raising his hand to cover his head and falls after the second shot, according to charging documents.

White and the third man leave in the car, Mollett-Gaumer said.

Mollett-Gaumer said Kim contacted 911 later that morning, asking to speak to an investigator because he'd been contacted by someone involved in a Funkstown shooting.

The attorney allegedly told the detective his client was assaulted and stabbed by a bar patron and his client shot the patron in self-defense, according to charging documents. White also was reported to have a permit to carry a firearm.

White later turned himself in with the gun, a .40-caliber Glock.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Plea deal reached in fatal shooting of Hagerstown-area man outside bar