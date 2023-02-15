Hagerstown man pleads in stabbing case in which his dad is co-defendant

An attempted murder charge against a Hagerstown man in connection with a stabbing in the city last summer was dropped Monday as part of a plea bargain.

Eric Allen Bryant, 32, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to the second-degree assault of Brandon Scott Ingram.

Judge Brett R. Wilson sentenced Bryant to eight years in state prison, with all but time served suspended. Bryant had been incarcerated in this case since Aug. 1.

Wilson told Bryant he wouldn't immediately be released because the plea triggered a violation of probation in another assault case. Bryant was released Monday on bond in that other case, according to court records.

A jury trial is scheduled for Bryant's co-defendant, his father Anthony Tyson, in May, according to his online court docket. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tyson, 54, of Hagerstown, was still being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. A motion was filed to review his bond.

Why was a plea deal reached in Hagerstown stabbing?

Washington County Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick told Wilson the plea deal was reached because of limited cooperation by the alleged victim, Ingram.

In pleading guilty to second-degree assault, the charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment against Bryant were dismissed, according to court records.

Tyson faces the same original charges that his son did, including attempted second-degree murder.

In recommending the eight-year sentence with all but time served suspended for Bryant, Plutnick said that was slightly below the sentencing guidelines due to the lack of Ingram's cooperation. She also said some statements made by witnesses who claimed to see the incident were contradictory.

Wilson told Bryant he could have faced up to 10 years and/or a $2,500 fine on the second-degree assault charge.

Wilson also ordered Bryant to be on probation for three years, with the first year supervised, once he's released. Bryant is to have no contact with Ingram.

What happened with Ingram and the father and son?

Hagerstown Police responded to East Baltimore and South Locust streets at 8:22 p.m. on July 15 for a reported stabbing, court documents state. The incident occurred near Bixler Alley, which runs from South Locust Street to South Mulberry Street.

According to court records, Tyson told police he was driving a van when Ingram and his friends kicked the van. After parking the van, Tyson said he became fearful for his safety while walking north on South Locust Street toward his home as Ingram and his friends were following and shouting at him.

Bryant told police he was starting to enter the back door, when his dad's girlfriend told him Tyson was out front about to get into a fight with three guys, court records state.

Both father and son told police they took a swing at Ingram with a knife, Plutnick said. Tyson wasn't sure if he hit Ingram and Bryant told police he tried to hit Ingram but believed he missed and thought his father struck Ingram, she told the court.

Bryant also sliced Ingram's bike tires after the incident, Plutnick said.

Ingram was taken to Meritus Medical Center with a stab wound on the left side of his abdomen, court documents state. The wound was about 3 to 4 inches long and about 1 to 3 inches deep.

