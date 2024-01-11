Hagerstown man sentenced in sexual abuse, child porn and firearms cases

A Hagerstown man received a 25-year active sentence Tuesday for sexually abusing two girls in 2021.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Brett R. Wilson also sentenced Michael Brant Stine Jr., 35, to another 26 years — all suspended — related to child pornography and firearms crimes.

Stine pleaded guilty to some of the counts in these cases last March. A pre-sentencing investigation was conducted before Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

The plea deal involved a binding agreement for at least some aspects of the sentencing in these cases.

The deal prevents the two girls, both younger than 13 at the time of the crimes, from having to testify during a trial, Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer and defense attorney Robert Kline told the judge.

Wilson said he agreed to the plea deal because it was in the best interest of the victims not to "relive horrors."

The two counts of sexual abuse of a minor for which Stine received concurrent 25-year sentences were for causing sexual abuse to two different girls. The offenses, according to the indictment, occurred around April 1 through Dec. 9 in 2021.

Because those crimes qualify as violent crimes — for purposes of parole — due to the acts committed and the girls' ages, Wilson said Stine must serve at least 50% of the 25 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Stine has credit for 645 days served at the Washington County Detention Center.

Stine also must register as a lifetime sex offender and submit to lifetime sex offender registry supervision.

What sentence did Hagerstown man get for child porn, firearms counts?

Other sentences Wilson issued for Stine, but suspended were:

Ten years for photographing one of the girls engaging in sexual conduct.

Five years each for two counts of possession of child pornography.

Three years each for two counts of, as a disqualified person, possessing a rifle. The .30-caliber rifle was a Mossburg Model 464, according to court documents.

Stine is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2009 conviction on a weapons charge in Pennsylvania, according to court records.

The suspended time totals 26 years and is all consecutive to the 25-year active sentence.

All firearms seized via search warrant were forfeited to Maryland State Police.

Stine forfeited his cellphone as well.

Probation conditions for when sex offender is released

When released, Stine will be on supervised probation for five years through a program for sex offenders that provides a higher level of supervision.

Probation conditions include:

Having no contact with the victims.

Having no unsupervised contact with minors.

Not possessing or controlling any devices with internet access.

Attending sex offender specific treatment as advised by parole and probation.

Submitting to substance abuse evaluation, testing and treatment as recommended by parole and probation.

Submitting to mental health evaluation and treatment as recommended by parole and probation.

Wilson said Stine could later request to modify the condition regarding devices with internet access because just about everything is related to internet access now.

Defendant in sex abuse case apologizes

Kline said Stine took responsibility and showed remorse the last time he was in court, alleviating the need for the victims to testify.

Stine provided brief comments, offering a "heartfelt apology."

While awaiting sentencing, Stine completed several courses, Kline said. Those include ones focused on offender responsibility, substance abuse, adapting to change, choosing the best solution, managing stress, anger management, and domestic violence as well as employment-related courses.

Stine originally was facing 51 charges, including 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Most of the charges were dropped as part of a global plea agreement for the cases involving child pornography, firearms and sexual abuse.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown man gets 51 years in sex abuse, child porn, firearms cases