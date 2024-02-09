Hagerstown man sentenced in string of burglaries; guns stolen

A Hagerstown man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison for a string of burglaries in the city last June.

Handguns were stolen from three of the homes. Hagerstown Police have said Thomas Lee Gordon told them he traded at least two of the guns for two eight balls of cocaine.

The burglaries occurred at homes in the city's North, West and South Ends.

More court news: Hagerstown man acquitted by jury of attempted murder in screwdriver stabbings

One of the victims addressed Washington County Circuit Court Judge Mark K. Boyer before Gordon, 43, of Security Road, was sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

A handgun had been stolen from the man's home.

The man told Boyer his biggest fear is receiving a call from the ATF that his weapon was found and used to murder someone.

"This could be the call I or another victim receive," he said. "All for an eight ball (of) coke."

Referring to a 2021 Pew Research poll and information from the Gun Violence Archive, he noted that over 20,000 gun deaths that year were due to criminal behavior. And that didn't count deaths from mass shootings.

That figure, according to Pew Research poll information The Herald-Mail checked, does not include suicides by gun.

Boyer, in sentencing Gordon, also addressed the burglary victim who spoke up.

"I can't fix that feeling of angst" from having your home burglarized, Boyer said.

A person's right to feel safe in their home is one of the most important things "we try" to protect in this courthouse, Boyer said.

Boyer said he was particularly concerned that in three of the burglary cases, a handgun was stolen.

Boyer said it was not lost on the court that those guns could "fuel violent crime we're experiencing in our community."

The total sentence for these burglaries added up to 24 years. Boyer didn't suspend any of the time and it is to be served consecutively to any unserved outstanding time.

Gordon was given credit for the time he's served in the Washington County Detention Center. He'd been held without bond since late June, awaiting trial.

He also is facing at least 17 1/2 years in suspended time from other cases because he was on probation in multiple cases when the 2023 burglaries occurred.

After the prosecutor and public defender went through those cases, Boyer noted Gordon was on probation for other burglaries when these cases happened.

Students face disciplinary action: Student altercation at North Hagerstown High involved pepper spray

Caught by Hagerstown Police after neighbor hears crash

Hagerstown Police responded around 11 a.m. on June 28, 2023, to a home on Columbia Avenue in the city's North End after a neighbor heard a loud crash and saw someone enter a home.

Police saw someone walking inside the home, established a perimeter and entered the home.

Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick said police found Gordon in an attic crawl space. Money had been stolen from that home and a window broken to gain entry.

In that case, Gordon pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony third-degree burglary.

On Jan. 25, Gordon pleaded guilty to two counts of felony third-degree burglary and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary with the intent to commit theft.

Those three charges dealt with burglaries in June 2023 from homes along Wakefield Road in the West End, The Terrace in the North End and Kenwood Drive in the South End.

A handgun was stolen from each of those three homes.

Other charges against Gordon in those cases were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Regarding restitution, Boyer entered a total of $1,845.23 in judgments in favor of three of the victims.

What to know: Washington County adds speed cameras along Md. 67

Defendant's drug addiction tied to the burglaries

Gordon apologized to his victims and to the court. He said he takes responsibility for his actions.

Between Gordon and Assistant Public Defender David Littrell's comments to Boyer, they painted a picture of Gordon's struggles with drug addiction since age 12.

By age 15, what started with alcohol and marijuana had progressed to crack cocaine and, at times, heroin.

Gordon dropped out of ninth grade in Hancock.

Gordon said that by 2008, it was evident his addiction was out of control and he was incarcerated. He sought help while behind bars and participated in an after-care program upon his release.

He had several prior convictions since 2007 including shoplifting, burglaries, theft, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Plutnick said.

Littrell said Gordon was released from prison in 2020, but K2 was available in the institution.

K2 is known as spice or synthetic marijuana.

Littrell said Gordon got a job doing automotive work and, for a while, was doing his best in terms of dealing with his substance abuse.

Gordon said he was doing well. Then his mother was diagnosed with advanced cancer. He was put on psych meds around that time and continued to do well.

In the last year or so, he lost his mother to cancer and two other relatives, including at least one to a fentanyl overdose, Gordon said.

He said he relapsed and went off his psych medication.

Gordon said he is hoping to get into a drug evaluation program through the prison system, and even a drug treatment program.

Littrell said the nature of the "monstrous demon" that crack cocaine is took over Gordon's life and he "squandered opportunities to live a free life."

His client knows he's going to state prison, but he hopes at some point to be in a position to live drug free and be a law-abiding citizen, Littrell said.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown man sentenced for burglary string; guns stolen