Hagerstown man shot after firing on deputy, sheriff's office says

Mar. 19—A Hagerstown man who allegedly fired at a sheriff's deputy during an attempted traffic stop was shot when the deputy returned fire early Friday morning, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said during a press conference Friday morning.

Lookman-Khalil Abolajo Bello, 28, of Hagerstown, was shot approximately three times after opening fire on a sheriff's deputy at the culmination of a foot pursuit, Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle at about 2:45 a.m. for speeding and suspected driving under the influence on Interstate 270 and Md. 85, but the driver, later identified as Bello, allegedly refused to stop.

The driver, whom Jenkins identified as Bello, reportedly bailed out of his vehicle in the Kingsbrook Community area, and a foot pursuit began. The chase ended in the area of the 6900 block of Rooks Court, at which point the suspect allegedly started firing at the deputy, who returned fire and wounded the suspect. The deputy, who was not identified, was uninjured, Jenkins said.

It's unclear exactly how many shots were exchanged between the two, but Jenkins said Bello was struck approximately three times.

Emergency medical services personnel transported Bello by ground to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was said to be in stable condition, Jenkins said. Due to heavy fog conditions at the time of the incident, Jenkins said transporting Bello by helicopter would have been dangerous.

Deputies recovered a handgun at the scene, according to police, and there is no threat to the community, officials said.

In accordance with state law, Jenkins said the Frederick County Sheriff's Office contacted the Attorney General's Office's Independent Investigations Division, but the office decided to not take up the case, allowing the Sheriff's Office to continue overseeing the investigation.

According to Thomas Lester, public information officer for the Independent Investigations Division, the division only oversees cases when an individual shot by police either dies or is expected to die.

Jenkins said what is known so far makes the incident clear.

"The radio traffic that the deputy provided during the food pursuit was very clear in the fact that the man shot at him first; the deputy returned fire and could clearly experience being shot at and he returned fire, so it's very clear-cut," Jenkins said. "However, keep in mind the investigation is early; there's a lot to be learned yet."

Jenkins said that, while the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is beginning to outfit deputies with body cameras, the team of which this deputy is a member has not been outfitted with cameras, so there is no body cam footage of the incident.

Bello had a female passenger in his vehicle, whom Jenkins said was questioned by law enforcement.

According to a follow-up release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Bello had a number of outstanding warrants at the time of the shooting. He had warrants from both the sheriff's office and the Frederick Police Department for failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, and warrants both in Frederick and Washington counties related to child support issues.

That release also said information on further charges against Bello is likely to be released later on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

