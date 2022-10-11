Hagerstown Police believe Tuesday shooting was 'targeted'

Hagerstown Police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday that investigators believe was a "targeted incident" and left a city man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police news release.

Police responded to the 600 block of South Potomac Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, the release states.

They found Dayvon Anthony Smith, 35, of no fixed address, outside in the driveway with what the release described as an "apparent gunshot wound to the head," according to the release and Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, police spokesperson.

The 600 block of South Potomac Street is south of the intersection with Memorial Boulevard and along Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fetchu, in a text, said the area where Smith was found was "unrelated to his home."

Police aided Smith until emergency medical officials arrived.

Smith was taken to Meritus Medical Center.

He was treated at Meritus and transferred, according to an email from a hospital spokesperson. Meritus could not say to which hospital Smith was transferred due to federal privacy law, and police did not have that information as of Tuesday morning.

Police were not releasing further information about the incident early Tuesday.

