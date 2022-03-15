Hagerstown police cruiser hits scooter on sidewalk; rider taken to hospital

A Hagerstown police cruiser struck a scooter that was traveling down a sidewalk Monday, police reported.

The scooter rider, a 34-year-old man from Hagerstown, was taken to Meritus Medical Center to be treated for a leg injury, according to an HPD news release.

The police officer driving the cruiser has been placed on administrative suspension pending an investigation.

This image, taken from a video submitted by the Hagerstown Police Department, shows a police cruiser striking a scooter that was heading south on the Jonathan Street sidewalk Monday. The scooter headed south on the sidewalk after the police SUV at right entered the intersection of Jonathan and Bethel streets. The license tag of the white vehicle has been obscured in the police video.

Neither the scooter rider nor the police officer were identified in the release. A message seeking more details from police was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. at Jonathan and Bethel streets.

According to the HPD release, officers saw a person on a motor scooter at West Bethel Street. The rider drove onto the sidewalk and headed south along Jonathan Street.

"A police car subsequently pulled onto the sidewalk and struck the motor scooter," the release states.

The incident was captured on Hagerstown City surveillance cameras. Police also released the video that shows the incident.

Video shows crash

In the video, the scooter is stopped on eastbound Bethel Street, facing Jonathan Street. A Hagerstown police SUV is heading north on Jonathan, followed by a private vehicle, then an HPD sedan.

As the police SUV proceeds into the intersection, the scooter rider turns and heads south on the Jonathan Street sidewalk.

At that point, the HPD sedan pulls onto the sidewalk and strikes the scooter, pushing it into a brick building.

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter at MiLewis.

