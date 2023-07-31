Hagerstown Police investigating double shooting; one dead

Hagerstown Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that resulted in one death and left another person in critical condition, Sgt. Edward Plummer said Monday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Brinker Drive around 3:08 p.m. Sunday for a report of a double shooting, according to a police news release.

Police determined a male died from a gunshot wound and a female was struck multiple times and survived, according to the release and Plummer. The female was in life-threatening condition on Monday at Meritus hospital near the city's east side, Plummer said.

Plummer said there was no immediate threat to the community.

"The victims are believed to be familiar with the suspect," the release states.

Information about the victims will be released after family has been notified, the release states.

Police were not releasing any other information about the shooting as of Monday morning.

Brinker Drive is south of East Wilson Boulevard and west of Frederick Street in the city's South End.

