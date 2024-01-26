Hagerstown Police investigating homicide in city's West End, a block from school

Hagerstown Police are investigating a homicide after police responded to a report of shots fired Friday morning in the city's West End and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

"At this time, we believe this was likely a targeted incident and not random," the police release states.

Police responded to the area of the 1200 block of Marshall Street at about 9:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a deceased adult male.

"This is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available, including the identity of the deceased and any suspect information," the release states.

Schools were put in 'secure status' as precautionary measure, now lifted

The entrance to Western Heights Middle School is at the intersection between the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Marshall Street. And Marshall Street School and the Job Development Center are north of the middle school.

Hagerstown Police spokesperson Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said the man was found at the east end of the block, furthest from the school and to the rear of a residence.

As a precaution, Washington County Public Schools put the middle school, Marshall Street School and its Job Development Program, as well as Salem Avenue Elementary School in "secure status," according to a message the school system shared this morning with school families.

In secure status, "all students and staff remain in the school building and all outside doors are locked. Instruction and school operations are continuing on a normal schedule," said the message, shared with The Herald-Mail by school systems spokesperson Erin Anderson.

The secure status has since been lifted.

Salem Avenue Elementary is about four to five blocks from the scene.

Detectives and forensic officials were at the scene on Friday morning, the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown homicide: Shooting victim found block from school campus