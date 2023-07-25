Hagerstown Police investigating Monday shooting in city's West End

Hagerstown Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon in the city's West End.

Police were called about 3:40 p.m. to Berner Avenue, according to an email from Sgt. Andrew Lewis. The small street runs between Washington Avenue, also known as U.S. 40, and West Washington Street, also known as Md. 144.

There they found a male who had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening and he was taken to Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, Lewis wrote in the email.

More details about the victim, including his name, age and town of residence, weren't available.

"The shooting appears to be a targeted incident involving the victim," Lewis wrote.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Hagerstown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 301-790-3700.

Another incident: Police find person with two gunshot wounds after gunfire Sunday on North Mulberry Street

Second shooting in as many days

This is the second shooting in as many days in Hagerstown.

A person was found with two gunshot wounds at 2:51 p.m. Sunday in the first block of North Mulberry Street.

As officers arrived, they were flagged down by a motorist trying to take the victim to the hospital, police said.

Officers were able to administer life-saving first aid and the person was taken to the hospital.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Male found shot Monday on Berner Avenue in Hagerstown