Hagerstown police seek 'armed and dangerous' teenage suspect after fatal shooting

Hagerstown Police are looking for a 16-year-old male whom they believe pulled the trigger in a shooting late Friday that left one person dead.

Ty Shan Jerome Dotson of Hagerstown is being charged as an adult in the incident reported at 11:06 p.m., Hagerstown Police said in a news release. Police identified the victim as Taron Shawnta Trice, 44, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

A warrant has been issued for Dotson's arrest, police said but they did not know his location as of late Monday morning.

What happened in the shooting?

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Haven Road where they found a person dead in the parking lot of the Stone Ridge Apartments and Townhomes.

"The victim had been shot multiple times," the news release states. "It is believed that the shooting resulted from a verbal argument earlier in the night that escalated once the suspect and victim came in contact with each other at the parking lot."

Police believe Trice and Dotson had a verbal altercation earlier in the evening.

At some point, Dotson found Trice in the parking lot. There does not appear to be any connection to the apartment complex because neither person lived there.

"The handgun has not been located and Dotson is believed to be armed and dangerous," police said in a news release. "If anyone comes in contact with him, please dial 911."

According to police, Dotson is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, as well as handgun violations.

The Hagerstown Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Anthony Fleegal of the Criminal Investigation Unit at 301-790-3700 ext. 245 or afleegal@hagerstownpd

More about the investigation

This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Hagerstown Police Department and Washington County’s Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network site, according to the release.

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services provides grant funding and strategic support to network member sites to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration.

