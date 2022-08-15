Hagerstown police seek man in connection with shooting at Dual Highway hotel

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Berkeley County, W.Va., man for attempted first-degree murder after a shooting victim was found at a Dual Highway hotel early Sunday morning, according to Hagerstown Police.

The warrant is for Dylan Chase Dunham, 23, of Hedgesville, W.Va., who also is charged through the warrant with attempted second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to the Plaza Inn and Suites at 931 Dual Highway for a reported shooting, Fetchu wrote in an email.

They found the victim, a 50-year-old man from Falling Waters, W.Va., in one of the hotel rooms with a gunshot wound to the face, she wrote.

“Although the bullet went through the left cheek and exited by the right ear, the wound is not considered life threatening,” Fetchu wrote.

The victim and suspect “were known to each other,” she wrote.

Fetchu texted that Dunham is “likely still armed” as police did not recover a weapon. Anyone with information should contact Hagerstown Police at 240-313-4345 or online at www.hagerstownmd.org/141/Police.

