Hagerstown police seek public's help in identifying dead man who was presumed homeless

The Hagerstown Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man recently found deceased in downtown Hagerstown.

The body of the man, presumed to be homeless, was found Oct. 4 in the first block of East Antietam Street, according to a Hagerstown Police post on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. He appeared to be living in a shed to the rear of a vacant property, the post states.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, texted that police do not suspect foul play at this point, but are waiting on autopsy results in case the medical examiner sees something that wasn't obvious.

Due to decomposition, police have not been able to identify the body yet, including the man's race, the post states.

Identifying characteristics include a "Hindu" style tattoo of what looks like an elephant on his left hand, a tattoo of a skull wearing a hat on his left bicep, and what looks to be a tattoo of a ghost on his left shoulder, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone familiar with the man may contact Detective D. Vogel at dvogel@hagerstownpd.org or 301-791-2598.

Hagerstown Police didn't immediately announce that the body had been found because police were working on other investigative options, Fetchu texted.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Police seek public's help in identifying homeless man found dead