Hagerstown residents arrested in Interstate 68 traffic stop

Jan. 26—CUMBERLAND — Two Hagerstown residents were arrested and a stolen handgun recovered in a traffic stop late Tuesday on Interstate 68 west at the Beall Street exit, according to Cumberland Police.

The stolen registered handgun was discovered under a seat of the vehicle during the 11:09 p.m. stop and was found during a search of the vehicle. The firearm was reported as stolen in Hagerstown.

As a result, CPD officers arrested Shawn Jermaine Lee, 25, the driver of the vehicle, and passenger Magloire Ahadju, 19, both on charges of possession of a stolen registered firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle and related offenses.

After arrest processing, Ahadju was granted pre-trial release upon posting $5,000 unsecured bond. Lee remained jailed Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.