Hagerstown rolls with winter weekend despite less snow than predicted

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown this weekend was bracing for a lot more snow than it actually received.

Several inches were forecast by sunrise Saturday, though a “thick dusting” might best explain what really fell from the sky by dawn.

Ryan McGinnis and his wife hit town after a drive from Richmond, Va.

“It was surprising driving up,” McGinnis said. “It was kind of pretty. There were a couple of snow drifts and a couple of big blows of wind but we were fine getting here.”

But for their yellow lab, playing in what little snow Hagerstown did receive was a pretty special experience, with a doggie playdate on tap for later in this blustery afternoon.

“I absolutely love the the snow,” said Bonnie Gallant, McGinnis’ mother-in-law. “We have four golden retrievers so our visiting yellow lab is going to join them and have a ton of fun in this snow.”

The biting temperatures drove many locals to seek comfort at Rooster Moon Coffee Shop on the north end of town.

Barista Amanda Zueno summed up the customer experience this winter day.

“Extra hot this, extra hot that,” Zueno explained. “Or they stayed up all night to watch the snow so it was ‘can I get two extra shots?'”

The caffeine and comfort of the shop were a perfect refuge on the cold winter day.

