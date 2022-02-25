Hagerstown woman arrested for Frederick stabbing

Feb. 25—A Hagerstown woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times in a Frederick residence Thursday.

Olivia N. Barton, 21, is being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center on charges of first- and second-degree assault, home invasion, third-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, online court records show. She has a bail review hearing set for 1 p.m. Friday.

Frederick Police Department officers responded to Victoria Square after a getting a call for a stabbing at about 5:30 a.m., FPD said in a news release. Police rendered aid to a male victim who was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Baltimore for treatment. He is in stable condition, police said Friday.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect as Barton, the release reads. Hagerstown Police Department found Barton in her residence and detained her, then FPD detectives interviewed her in Hagerstown and arrested her.

A defense attorney was not listed for Barton in online court records as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.

