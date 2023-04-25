Hagerstown woman gets plea deal in shooting over alleged money dispute

Attempted murder charges were dismissed Monday against a Hagerstown woman as part of a plea deal in a shooting a year ago during a dispute the victim has told police was about money.

Ashley Dawn Taylor, 36, pleaded guilty during a Washington County Circuit Court hearing on Monday morning to reckless endangerment and carrying a loaded handgun. A two-day trial had been scheduled to start Monday before the plea.

Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson told Taylor that "something went down in that apartment that night, something bad. My guess is something over money or drugs."

Wilkinson said it wasn't clear how the gun went off, but carrying a loaded handgun in a stressful situation about money and drugs is not safe.

Wilkinson told Taylor he hopes she understands how lucky she is that Tiare Sakai didn't die from the gunshot.

Assistant State's Attorney Christine Remsburg said Sakai, who was not in the courtroom, didn't suffer permanent injuries.

What is Ashley Dawn Taylor's sentence for shooting Tiare Sakai?

Wilkinson sentenced Taylor to five years in state prison, with all but time served on the reckless endangerment charge. Taylor had been in jail for 348 days, 17 days shy of a year.

For carrying a loaded gun, Wilkinson sentenced Taylor to a concurrent three years, with all suspended except the time served.

The maximum penalty for attempted first-degree murder, one of several charges dropped as part of the plea deal, is life in prison.

For the two charges Taylor pleaded guilty to on Monday, the sentencing guidelines were six months to four years, Remsburg said. Taylor has three instances of disorderly conduct on her prior record, Remsburg said.

Wilkinson said Taylor will be on supervised probation for three years and authorized her probation to be transferred to Prince George's County since Taylor is moving there.

The judge said Taylor is to have no contact with Sakai and is to abstain from alcohol and illegal substances. The gun and ammunition are forfeited.

Remsburg told Wilkinson that Sakai's main concern is that Taylor get treatment because there's substance abuse history.

Wilkinson said Taylor is to submit to evaluation, testing and treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

District Public Defender Angela Oetting said Taylor graduated "clean and sober" from a drug and alcohol treatment program provided at the Washington County Detention Center.

What we know about the May 2022 shooting

Hagerstown police responded to the 600 block of Oak Hill Avenue around 4:32 p.m. on May 5 after emergency dispatch received a call from a concerned citizen about a female there who'd been shot, court records state.

Police found Sakai, then 43, behind an apartment house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, court records state.

Sakai told police she was shot by a woman over money and had wrestled the gun away from the woman after being shot.

While being taken to the hospital, Sakai identified the shooter as Taylor, who had come to the residence claiming Sakai owed her money, court records state.

Taylor was not at the scene, but was served with an arrest warrant the next week.

Wilkinson told Taylor he expects she won't be allowed to carry a gun again.

At the time of the shooting, Taylor was prohibited from possessing a firearm because she was a fugitive from justice in another case, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown woman sentenced to time served in 2022 shooting over money