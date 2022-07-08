Hagerstown woman ordered to trial on charges stemming from May shooting

A Hagerstown woman charged with shooting another woman during a dispute over money was ordered Wednesday to face attempted murder and other charges following a preliminary hearing in Washington County District Court.

Judge Victoria J. Lobley found sufficient evidence for Ashley Dawn Taylor, 35, to face trial in circuit court on charges of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and four firearms offenses in the May 5 shooting of 43-year-old Tiare Nohalani Sakai.

Hagerstown Police Detective Tony Fleegal testified that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Oak Hill Avenue at 4:32 p.m. that day and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

While Sakai was being treated at Meritus Medical Center, she said Taylor was the shooter based on a photograph she was shown. Sakai required surgery and was hospitalized for a couple days. The two women knew each other and had lived together a year earlier, Fleegal testified.

Sakai acknowledged that she owed Taylor money. When Sakai answered her door, Taylor demanded money and shot her during the ensuing dispute. Sakai was able to wrestle the gun away from Taylor, who fled and was arrested a few days later. A six-shot revolver with one spent shell casing in the cylinder was recovered at the scene, Fleegal testified.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Daniel Tait, Fleegal acknowledged that Sakai was the primary source of information that led to the charges and that there were no other witnesses to the shooting or surveillance video showing what happened. He testified that other residents of the apartment building only became aware of the shooting afterward.

Deputy State's Attorney Kenny Shapiro argued that the case should proceed to circuit court, recapping testimony that Taylor took a gun to Sakai's home and shot her in the abdomen, and that Sakai was able to wrestle the gun away and identify Taylor as the shooter.

Tait argued that there was no corroborating evidence to support the charges.

"I urge you to consider that this was all taken off one person's statement," he told Lobley before she issued her finding of sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

Taylor was being held without bail in the Washington County Detention Center.

During a brief bail review hearing held after the preliminary hearing, Tait argued for Taylor to be released and placed on home detention, noting that her husband is terminally ill.

Shapiro argued against the request, citing Lobley's finding of probable cause in the shooting case and noting that Taylor had failed to appear in court before, had a previous drug conviction and was facing trial the following day on charges of fourth-degree burglary of a dwelling and violation of a protection order.

Lobley ruled that Taylor would be a danger to the community if she were released and ordered her to continue to be held without bail.

