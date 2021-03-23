Hagerstown woman pleads guilty to sex abuse of a minor in Jefferson School case

Mar. 23—A Hagerstown woman will serve 18 months in jail for sexually abusing a minor and student of the former Jefferson School.

Ariel Corrine-Krieman Eppard, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual abuse of a minor. She was sentenced to serve 25 years with all but 18 months suspended, in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to the state's attorney's office. She will also undergo five years of supervised probation and must register for life as a Tier 3 sex offender.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith wrote in an email he was satisfied with the outcome in Eppard's case.

"Given the facts of this case, we were satisfied with obtaining jail time for this defendant. The victim is now an adult and has moved on with her life, and the Jefferson School is shut down and has been for some time," Smith said.

Eppard's defense attorney did not return a request for comment Monday.

Three former Jefferson School employees, including Eppard, were charged as the result of a Maryland State Police investigation into the alleged abuse of two female students, who were 17 and 18, the News-Post previously reported.

Verdicts have yet to be determined in the cases of Frederick resident Jermaine Dontay Thomas, 37, and Jefferson resident Wesley Jerome Dean, 34. The abuse was alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and May 2019, according to criminal indictments.

The investigation began June 5, 2019, when state police and Frederick County Child Protective Services were made aware of the possible abuse of two female students of the Jefferson School. The school was a private special education school for students from 12 to 21 years old that also ran a residential treatment center for people with emotional and behavioral disabilities. The school itself reported the suspected abuse, according to News-Post archives.

The school closed in 2020, citing financial pressures related to COVID-19 and declining enrollment.

Eppard was charged with two counts each of sexual abuse of a minor, engaging in a sexual act with an individual ordered to obtain services by a court-ordered services provider, and fourth-degree sex offense. Eppard pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor through the plea agreement, and her other charges were not prosecuted.

Dean is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of fourth-degree sex offense and two counts of engaging in a sexual act with an individual ordered to obtain services by a court-ordered services provider. Thomas faces three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and seven counts of filming child pornography.

Sentencing guidelines recommended four to nine years incarceration in Eppard's case, according to state's attorney's office spokesman Will Cockey. Even if Eppard had gotten a longer sentence in a state facility, there's a good chance she would have ended up serving a comparable amount of time, Smith said.

"Because of the nature of the charges, the defendant would likely serve a similar term of incarceration on an 18-month jail sentence as she would a five year Division of Corrections sentence due to the parole process," Smith wrote.

Eppard's conditions of probation include: enrolling in a parole and probation program specifically for sex offenders, undergoing psychosexual evaluation, polygraph testing, internet monitoring and she can have no contact with the victim, the state's attorney's office said.

