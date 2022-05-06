Hagerstown woman shot in stomach inside Oak Hill Avenue home expected to survive

A 43-year-old Hagerstown woman was shot in the stomach in the 600 block of Oak Hill Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to a Hagerstown Police Department spokesman.

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center and is expected to survive, Lt. John Lehman said Thursday.

The woman and another individual became involved in a fight and the woman was shot in a common area inside an apartment building, the police department said in a news release.

The suspect fled the house after the shooting, which was reported about 4:30 p.m., Lehman said.

Lehman said police are not releasing the name of the woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Fleegal at afleegal@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org

