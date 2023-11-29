Hagerstown's next fire chief coming from Norfolk, Va.

John DiBacco, chief of the Norfolk (Va.) Fire-Rescue Department, has been hired to succeed Steve Lohr as Hagerstown fire chief, according to a city news release.

Lohr is retiring on Jan. 7.

DiBacco will be in the city in December to work with Lohr on the transition, according to the release.

City officials also promoted Battalion Chief Adam Hopkins to deputy fire chief, reinstating that position, the release states. That promotion takes effect Dec. 18.

DiBacco has served with the city of Norfolk since 1992. He advanced through from firefighter/paramedic through the ranks to company officer, battalion chief, and assistant fire chief. He was named fire chief in March 2020.

"With Chief DiBacco and Deputy Fire Chief Hopkins we have two exceptional fire professionals that bring a diversity of experience from their respective careers," City Administrator Scott Nicewarner said in the release. "This team will continue the work that previous chiefs have done in progressing the operations and the success of the Hagerstown Fire Department.”

Lohr, in the release, said: “I am very proud to pass the fire chief’s duties and responsibilities to Chief John DiBacco. He will command a team of fire service professionals who will surely carry HFD’s success into the future. Our citizens are fortunate that John has agreed to serve this community after distinguishing himself in the tidewater region of Virginia for over 30 years.”

DiBacco oversaw a staff of 526 full-time career fire and emergency medical services professionals in Norfolk who provide "all-hazard response" on more than 54,000 calls annually. He also provides leadership to the fire marshals office, training division and professional development, Bureau of Capital Assets and Logistics, communications and the Office of Safety and Occupational Health, the Hagerstown release states.

DiBacco was the lead in the development and construction of a soon-to-be-finished $20 million state-of-the-art fire facility in Norfolk.

DiBacco has a bachelor of applied sciences degree in human resources management/leadership studies from the University of Richmond and a master of arts degree in public safety leadership and administration — concentrating in fire administration — from Arizona State University, the release states.

DiBacco has received several firefighter/paramedic of the year awards from local organizations, as well as being appointed by the Virginia governor to the E911 Service Board.

Hopkins has been with the Hagerstown Fire Department since 2004, starting as a fire apparatus operator, driving firetrucks. He also was a captain and was promoted to battalion chief in 2015.

Hopkins is the head of Hagerstown Fire's training division. He has worked with the Long Meadow Volunteer Fire Company in staff and leadership roles since 1999, with Washington County Emergency Services as a firefighter and emergency communications specialist since 2003, and has been a field instructor for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute since 2007, according to the city release.

Hopkins has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Maryland, University College, in fire science as well as a certificate in public fire-protection management and administration.

Hopkins is currently enrolled in the Fire Service Executive Development Institute, or FSEDI, sponsored by the International Fire Chiefs Association, the release states.

He has received numerous awards and commendations from local organizations during his time with Hagerstown Fire.

