Haggerty sentenced for sex crimes involving a child

Jun. 2—A former Pax resident was sentenced to prison on May 30 for the felony crime of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Charles A. Haggerty, 46, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Thomas H. Ewing in relation to his convictions for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Haggerty pleaded guilty to the offenses on Jan. 5, during a jury trial that had commenced the previous day, according to a press release from Ciliberti.

Ewing sentenced Haggerty to serve one to five years in prison for each count, and those sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. Haggerty must serve two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

On Jan. 7, 2019, a member of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau was contacted by a mother regarding her son. The mother advised that her son said Haggerty had sexually molested him. In response to the disclosure, the detective bureau opened an investigation regarding Haggerty. The investigation determined that Haggerty, who had befriended the family and who had lived with the family during the summer of 2018, had sexually molested the juvenile multiple times.

According to Ciliberti, the prosecution of the case was delayed because Haggerty had been extradited to Alabama to face similar charges.

Subsequent to entering the guilty pleas, the information regarding Haggerty's convictions was posted on the prosecuting attorney's Facebook page, and another victim from an unrelated case saw the post and came forward to report additional sexual crimes allegedly committed by Haggerty. More criminal charges will be filed against Haggerty in the near future, Ciliberti's release noted.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau. Victim support services for the family were provided by the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

Ciliberti prosecuted the case.

