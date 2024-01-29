The Hague sets date to announce admissibility of Ukraine's "genocide" complaint against Russia

This Friday, the International Court of Justice will announce its decision on the admissibility of a complaint filed by Ukraine against Russia regarding false accusations that Kyiv had allegedly committed "genocide in Donbas", which the Kremlin used to justify its full-scale invasion.

Source: the court's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Court is due to announce an interim decision on Friday 2 February, following the consideration of preliminary objections from the Russian side.

The decision is to be announced at a meeting at the Peace Palace in The Hague at 15:00 local time.

In the complaint, which Ukraine filed against Russia on 26 February 2022, Ukraine asks the court to hold Russia accountable for distorting the concept of genocide, which it used to justify its full-scale aggression, referring to a "genocide in Donbas".

In October 2022, the Russian Federation filed its preliminary objections in the case and questioned whether the ICJ could hear the complaint.

Read more on the topic: First Genocide Case against Russia. How Ukraine and 32 Countries Sue Kremlin in the Hague

The last hearing in this case took place in September 2023. The Ukrainian side called for Russia's objections to be dismissed and for the claim to be considered in full.

Support UP or become our patron!