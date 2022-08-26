Hahira woman indicted for murder

Aug. 26—HAHIRA — A Hahira woman has been indicted on a charge of felony murder in an April murder case, according to court documents.

Davisha Johnson, 32, of Hahira was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, family violence, in connection with the death of Daron Roberto "Ron" Williams, 51, of Hahira, according to a statement from the Lowndes County Superior Court released Friday.

Johnson was arrested at 4:55 p.m., April 4, on warrants charging felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime after asking someone to call 911 for her so she could surrender, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.

She was taken into custody without incident on Vallotton Drive in Valdosta, the statement said.

At about 9:10 p.m., April 2, Hahira police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's help with a death investigation at the Hahira Inn at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Ga. 122, a GBI statement said.

The police and Lowndes County sheriff's deputies had responded to a 911 call about shots fired in a guest room.

The GBI identified Williams at the scene. He and Johnson had known each other for several years, authorities said.

