Hahn sentenced to 26 years

May 24—GREENSBURG — A convicted drug dealer was recently sentenced by Decatur Circuit Court Judge Tim Day.

Tyler Hahn pleaded guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, and to being an Habitual Offender because of prior felony convictions. The parties entered a plea agreement to a total sentence of 26 years.

The parties agreed that 20 of those years would be served in prison, while two more years will be on home detention and the last four years will be on probation.

Judge Day accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Hahn according to the terms of the agreement.

The State was represented by Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter who said, "Drug dealing in the quantity that Hahn engaged in is the highest level of dealing Indiana law addresses. Here, Hahn benefits from having cooperated with law enforcement, confessing to what he did."

Hahn had acknowledged working with others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine throughout southeastern Indiana, valued at thousands and thousands of dollars, according to Harter.

Court records show that Hahn has five prior additional felony cases dating back to 2016. Those include Failure to Return to Lawful Detention, Level 6 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, Level 6 Felon; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony; Failure to Appear, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony; as well as various misdemeanors.

Harter recognized Greensburg Police Detectives Mark Naylor and Mike Colson, GPD Asst. Chief Brandon Meyer, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section for their hard work on this case.

"It is my hope that drug dealers are watching the sentences being entered in Decatur County and reconsidering whether they want to do business here," Harter said.

