Haidilao Dollar Notes Jump After Firm Says to Buy Back Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s 2026 dollar bonds are indicted higher in early Monday’s trading action as the company announces a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.

The firm said in an exchange filing that it is making an offer to purchase the note, which has $539.3 million outstanding, at a price of $848 per $1,000 principal amount. Following the announcement, the 2.15% bond due 2026 are indicated up 3.1 cents to 83.2 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump in more than a month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The bond price has been under pressure for the most part of this year and once fell below 75 cents on the dollar.

The restaurant chain posted a net loss of 266 million yuan for the first half of 2022, as dine-in services were suspended in many parts of China after the nation initiated lockdowns to curb the outbreak. It also closed 26 restaurants during the period, which contributed to one-off losses of 308 million yuan.

“Earnings downgrades for the China restaurant sector for 2022 are likely to be over after the market digested weak 1H results, though it’s still struggling to cope with the zero-Covid policy,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee wrote in a report. “Yet any positive signs showing revenue recovery could drive up market confidence, suggesting market expectations for 2H, are low.”

The bond is the company’s only outstanding dollar note. Its share were down 4.2% to HK$15.72.

