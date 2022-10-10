Haidilao Dollar Notes Jump After Firm Says to Buy Back Bonds

1
Lorretta Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao’s 2026 dollar bonds are indicted higher in early Monday’s trading action as the company announces a plan to buy back as much as $240 million of the notes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm said in an exchange filing that it is making an offer to purchase the note, which has $539.3 million outstanding, at a price of $848 per $1,000 principal amount. Following the announcement, the 2.15% bond due 2026 are indicated up 3.1 cents to 83.2 cents on the dollar, the biggest daily jump in more than a month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The bond price has been under pressure for the most part of this year and once fell below 75 cents on the dollar.

The restaurant chain posted a net loss of 266 million yuan for the first half of 2022, as dine-in services were suspended in many parts of China after the nation initiated lockdowns to curb the outbreak. It also closed 26 restaurants during the period, which contributed to one-off losses of 308 million yuan.

“Earnings downgrades for the China restaurant sector for 2022 are likely to be over after the market digested weak 1H results, though it’s still struggling to cope with the zero-Covid policy,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee wrote in a report. “Yet any positive signs showing revenue recovery could drive up market confidence, suggesting market expectations for 2H, are low.”

The bond is the company’s only outstanding dollar note. Its share were down 4.2% to HK$15.72.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NFT Platform OpenSea’s CFO Exits Role in Another Crypto Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The crypto management carousel just keeps on spinning.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe latest in a spate of C-suite departures in the sector comes from nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea, where Brian Roberts has exited from the role of

  • Deadly floods inundate parts of Indonesia

    At least three people died in the latest round of floods to hit the country in early October.

  • China to include eligible dual-listed shares in Stock Connect scheme

    Dual-class shares, which have converted to primary listings in Hong Kong, can be included in the cross-border Stock Connect scheme, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges said on Saturday, potentially channeling fresh money into eligible stocks. The Stock Connect is an investment channel that connects the Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Shenzhen stock exchanges. In a statement, the bourses gave the example of Shanghai-based video platform Bilibili Inc., whose shares are listed in the United States and Hong Kong.

  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Arizona Democrats join Women's March for abortion rights: 'We are on a razor's edge'

    In partnership with Women's Marches across the country, hundreds of Arizonans of all ages and races gathered with colorful signs outside the state capitol building Saturday to rally for abortion rights exactly one month before Election Day. "Let's fight like women's lives are on the line, because they are," Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, told the crowd. A key swing state this November, Arizona's become a battleground for abortion rights since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade -- a ruling that's impacted electoral politics across the nation this midterm cycle.

  • Japan reopens to tourists with shuttered souvenir shops, hotel staff shortage

    As Japan throws open its doors to visitors this week after more than two years of pandemic isolation, hopes for a tourism boom face tough headwinds amid shuttered shops and a shortage of hospitality workers. From Tuesday, Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries, ending some of world's strictest border controls to slow the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help invigorate the economy and reap some benefits from the yen's slide to a 24-year low.

  • Netflix Unveils Official ‘Wednesday’ Trailer (and There's a Surprise Appearance from This Former Wednesday Actress)

    The Addams Family are hitting our screens yet again in the upcoming Netflix series, Wednesday, which follows the life of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) hilariously cynical teenage daughter, Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega), as she navigates life at her high school, Nevermore Academy. And now, we finally have the official trailer for the spooky new series. Netflix unveiled the video on Instagram, where they said, “WEDNESDAY ADDAMS. NOVEMBER 23.” In the clip, we got a

  • UC Berkeley Offering Class On Nicki Minaj's Impact On Hip Hop And Society

    The University of California, Berkeley, is offering a course named “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.” The class, which will be available during the upcoming spring semester, will teach students about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and how it connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” the course professor said on Twitter.

  • Mr. Sun Yuchen Invited to Serve as First Huobi Global Advisory Board Member

    According to Huobi Global, His Excellency Mr. Justin (Yuchen) SUN, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, has been invited to serve as one ...

  • 20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Heart Health

    It can take as little as 30 minutes or less to whip up a delicious and nutritious dinner tonight. Ingredients like salmon, whole grains, beans and leafy greens are not only staples of the Mediterranean diet, but they are also heart-healthy ingredients that are full of fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. These meals follow one of the healthiest eating patterns around while also being lower in saturated fat and sodium to help you reach your nutrition goals.

  • Democrats try to pre-empt the GOP's 'soft on crime' attacks. It may not work.

    Some Democrats in tough re-election campaigns have tried to inoculate themselves on crime ahead of the midterm elections, hoping to counter Republican attacks.

  • Australia Sees Defense Costs Blow Out, Long Delays in Projects

    (Bloomberg) -- Dozens of major Australian military equipment acquisitions are running billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule, the defense minister said, while warning the nation faces its “most challenging circumstances” since World War II.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Uk

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceA s

  • European Energy Market Spooked By $1.5 Trillion Liquidity Crisis

    Aside from runaway inflation, the energy crisis is sucking up capital to guarantee trades amid wild price swings, and this is an increasingly large risk for European financial institutions

  • Smile remains atop the box office, while Amsterdam is no match for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

    Amsterdam couldn't best Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile this weekend, debuting with an underwhelming $6.5 million.

  • Philippines May Ask Banks for More Documents to Support FX Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank may require banks to provide more documents to support foreign-exchange transactions and to increase reporting frequency amid the local currency’s excessive volatility.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting Force“The central b

  • William Shatner Reflects on “Overwhelming Sadness” from 2021 Space Flight: “It Felt like a Funeral”

    Shatner discussed his experience with the "Overview Effect" following his record-breaking shuttle launch. William Shatner Reflects on “Overwhelming Sadness” from 2021 Space Flight: “It Felt like a Funeral” Bryan Kress

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream

    A bear market can be brutal for investors. The more than 20% decline in stock prices has many investment portfolios well off their recent peak. With the bear market taking stock prices down sharply, dividend yields are soaring.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.