All Hail The Ford Mach-E Rally

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Aren’t you so excited?

Ford’s still busy trying to convince everyone a crossover is a Mustang as well as get you excited to buy one. That’s at least a good portion of the reason behind why it created the Mach-E Rally and debuted it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And from surveying media reports about the car, the ploy worked at least with my stenographer colleagues.

Check out the best version of the Ford Mach-E here.

The official press release for this brave and stunning EV emphasizes how it’s breaking a glass ceiling being the first “Mustang” to drive on dirt roads or something. Have these people never been in the countryside? Sorry, I already know the answer is a big no because there’s no Starbucks or mass transit for them to cling to.

What’s truly exciting about the Mach-E Rally is you’ll be able to shell out a huge sum of cash, or even better borrow it at a nice steep interest rate for some ridiculously long loan term, so you can act like you’re a rally racer while going to Whole Foods. Bonus: the crossover that’s not a Mustang has plenty of room for groceries!

Also emphasized in the Ford press release is how driving the Mach-E means you’re defeating emissions. Well, not the emissions used to manufacture the car and all its components, especially the batteries, and certainly not the emissions involved with generating the electricity to recharge those batteries, but you don’t have to worry about emissions coming out of a tailpipe. And that makes you superior to people who drive polluting cars.

What’s funny is Ford has already shown the Mach-E driving on dirt as well as snow and bragged about how it handles that stuff better than a real Mustang. So what’s different about the Mach-E Rally? Europeans will find out first since it launches there, go figure.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.