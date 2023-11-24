Hail! Hail! Knights and Princesses command attention across Georgia landscapes

The steps to the swing Thanksgiving week are full of color with Moonlight Knight sweet alyssum showing out.

As I was drifting off to sleep last night, I muttered to myself Knights and Princesses and it hit me like the proverbial ton-of-bricks. There was a cute marketing reason Proven Winners chose those names for their two series of lobularia or alyssum.

Little did I realize this had been addressed years ago, but I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer. To be honest, when Snow Princess made its debut somewhere around 2009, I thought that would have been the end-all to alyssum. After all, sweet alyssum heretofore had been considered for cool season, Snow Princess had just crossed over the tough-as-nails line and bloomed all season.

This photo of Snow Princess sweet alyssum was taken when it made its debut. Now 14 years later there are two series with a total of five varieties that have won more than 250 awards.

Now 14-years later the five varieties that make up the Knight and Princess series have won more 250 awards. One thing that is extra impressive to The Garden Guy is that these alyssums have won awards multiple years similar to what we have seen with Supertunia Vista Bubblegum petunia.

So, here I am Thanksgiving week in West Georgia and my back yard is dazzling in colorful flower combinations thanks to these sweet alyssums. As component plants in mixed container recipes, they are unbeatable.

Snow Princess is the largest with the ability to trail up to 4 feet and 12 to16 inches tall. This really opens the door to the tumbling off the edge look and even the ability to create a white blanket whether horizontal or vertical. Blushing Princes with a lavender blush, is slightly smaller with a 3-foot spread and the same height. I am growing Blushing Princess in yellow glazed bowls with Superbells Black Currant Punch calibrachoa and Supertunia Mini Vista Midnight petunia.

At the end of the day in late November, White Knight sweet alyssum tumbles 2-feet over the edge of the container.

The Knight series comes in three varieties: White, Moonlight with a flush of pastel yellow, and Violet with the color of royalty. These three have the ability to spread to 2-feet and reach 8 to12 inches tall. The Knight series offers everything ― fragrance, heat and cold tolerance ― and believe it or not, it attracts bees and butterflies.

You can never underestimate the power of white in a container and especially as the sun sets. As all the other colors start to disappear the white is so reflective of light its presence is always seen even more so on a moonlight night.

Moonlight Knight sweet alyssum overflows in this November container with Superbells Black Currant Punch calibrachoa and Heart to Heart Flatter Me caladium.

Speaking of Moonlight, this variety is extra special. This is a soft yellow selection that has won Top Performer awards from north to south and Perfect Score All Season in Oregon. I am growing it in combination with Superbells Grape Punch and Black Currant Punch and with Heart to Heart, Flatter Me caladiums that are somehow still effective this late in the season.

No matter the variety of sweet alyssum, I use controlled release granular fertilizer at planting and then a dilute water-soluble mix throughout the summer. I usually trim back the foliage once in the summer. It doesn’t necessarily occur at the same time but when the plant seems ready to cycle.

In early April, White Knight is showing off its ability as a component plant with Supertunia Vista Paradise and Goldilocks creeping Jenny.

This year was exceedingly hot and dry and watering daily was mandatory. I have a lot of containers and it was quite apparent when I did a poor job on the containers with the sweet alyssum. Giving them a better drink of water showed an almost immediate response.

Designing mixed containers is one of the most enjoyable aspects of gardening and these five award winning varieties found in the Princess and Knight series of sweet alyssum will complete your recipes.

