All Hail The Hefty King. 480 Otis Is Crowned Alaska’s Fattest Bear.

The people have spoken, and a chunky behemoth has been crowned the fattest bear in Alaska during the state’s Fat Bear Week contest: All hail 480 Otis.

Katmai National Park said late Tuesday the brown bear had come out on top after a dramatic transformation following a 2½-month eating frenzy, gorging himself on salmon before the winter. Otis, a 25-year-old bear who lives in the park, garnered more than 51,000 votes in the contest, overcoming the almost-but-not-quite-as-hefty 151 Walker.

The people have spoken! The portly patriarch of paunch persevered to pulverize the Baron of Beardonkadonk in the final match of #FatBearWeek 2021. 480 Otis can now boast a bevy of bests w/ this fourth 1st place finish. As we celebrate, like a true champ 480 is still chowing down. pic.twitter.com/rLvm7pvGJW — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 6, 2021

It’s Otis’ fourth win and comes before he reaches his peak fatness. The bear overcame a late start in this year’s feeding frenzy and was extremely thin when he was observed in July. Otis is also missing two of his canine teeth, and his others are “greatly worn,” his bio says.

“Otis must also compete with younger and larger bears who want access to his fishing spots,” the biography reads. “While Otis occasionally appears to be napping or not paying attention, most of the time he’s focused on the water, and he experiences a relatively high salmon catch rate as a result.”

As Katmai said Tuesday, to celebrate the crown, Otis was “still chowing down” like a true champion. Brown bears can gain up to 4 pounds a day, and Otis was estimated at 900 pounds in 2019, The New York Times notes.

Fat Bear Week is an annual online tradition celebrating bears’ success as gluttonous glories in the months leading up to their winter hibernations. Bears gather along waterways in Alaska to feast on salmon from late June until mid-October to gain enough mass to survive a long, cold winter.

“Each winter, curled snug in their dens, brown bears endure a months-long famine,” a website for the competition says. “During hibernation, bears will not eat or drink and can lose one-third of their body weight. Their winter survival depends on accumulating ample fat reserves before entering the den.”

The transformations of Otis and Walker over the last months are astounding.

The climactic clash that culminates in the crowning of the king of the capacious creatures of Katmai! Can 480 Otis’ tummy topple 151 Walker’s whopper of a beardonkadonk in this epic battle of the bulge?

Last chance. Vote @ https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP til 5pm AKT/9pm ET. #FatBearWeekpic.twitter.com/4jo8vSrdqu — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 5, 2021

For the bears at Katmai, fatness is a key indicator of good health not just among their populations but for the environment as a whole.

“Fat bears exemplify the richness of Katmai National Park and Bristol Bay, Alaska, a wild region that is home to more brown bears than people and the largest, healthiest runs of sockeye salmon left on the planet,” the site says.

