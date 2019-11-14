A 'Hail Mary': Why Deval Patrick thinks he has a shot in the 2020 Democratic primary

BOSTON – Deval Patrick is entering the Democratic presidential primary so late that his name won't even make it on the ballots in Alabama and Arkansas and he will have to work fast to make it on Michigan's.

It's a "Hail Mary from two stadiums over," the 63-year-old former two-term Massachusetts governor acknowledged to the Boston Globe in an interview Thursday.

And yet Patrick, just 80 days before the primary kicks off with the Iowa caucuses, has made a calculation that he can break through a still-fluid field of Democrats that hasn't found a front-runner with staying power. So has former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has also signaled he plans to enter the fray.

Both men ruled out runs for president less than a year ago. Their sudden shifts come as former Vice President Joe Biden has failed to seize control of the race and has seen his poll numbers decrease. And some in the more moderate wing of the party are wary Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are too far left to ensure victory against President Donald Trump next year.

Deval Patrick, who made history after becoming Massachusetts’ first black governor, threw his name into the 2020 Democratic presidential election Nov. 14, 2019. Seen here former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick speaks on a panel on leadership during times of crisis at the Newseum in Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2016. More

"I think Patrick probably views there being an opening as a more-moderate in the race that's not Biden," said Brian Schaffner, a political science professor at Tufts University. "Biden, I think, has some weaknesses as a candidate including his age, and there's going to be someone in that space that's not as left as Warren or Sanders."

So far, the only other candidate who has found traction in that lane to challenge Biden, Schaffner said, is former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Others like U.S Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Michael Bennett have eyed that ground but have not gained traction.

"I suspect that Deval Patrick thinks that maybe he could be competitive in that space," Schaffner said. "That's probably the impetus."

Patrick, the state's first African American governor, serving 2007 to 2015, joined the private equity firm Bain Capital after his tenure. A video announcing his bid played up his humble beginnings growing up in the South Side of Chicago to reach the "American Dream."

In an interview with CBS This Morning, where he was previously a contributor, Patrick framed himself as a unifier who can "bring us together," echoing the kind of message that former President Barack Obama was known for.

Without identifying names, and applauding the Democratic field as "really talented and really gifted," Patrick outlined the lane he hopes will lead him to the nomination.

"We seem to be migrating to, on the one camp, sort of nostalgia — 'let's just get rid, if you will, of the incumbent president and we can go back to doing what we used to do,' " Patrick said. "Or 'it's our way, our big idea, or no way.' And neither of those, it seems to me, seizes the moment to pull the nation together and bring some humility."

Among the Democrats who Patrick spoke with Wednesday was Obama, a friend of Patrick's. He declined to discuss what was said.

"He has the same concerns and encouragement — concerns that you've expressed on air and encouragement that you've expressed off air," Patrick told CBS News anchor Gayle King. "Which is to say that we need to reach to the best of America, not just the best of our party."

Patrick faces challenges in fund-raising, staff-building and name recognition outside of New England. For his bid to take off, it's likely critical he perform well in neighboring New Hampshire, where he filed paperwork Thursday to run in the primary. He could be positioned to challenge Biden for African American voters in South Carolina, another early voting state, if his candidacy gains momentum.