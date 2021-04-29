Hail storm causes tens of millions of dollars damage in Fort Worth, Keller

Gordon Dickson
·2 min read

A hail storm caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to cars and homes in Fort Worth, Keller and other Tarrant County cities, insurance officials reported.

“Some cars are so badly damaged they can’t or shouldn’t be driven,” said Chris Pilcic, State Farm Insurance spokesman.

The storm passed through North Texas Wednesday night, pounding northern Tarrant County with hail stones as large as tennis balls in some areas.

So far, 7,500 insurance claims have been filed because of the storm, and more are expected Friday, said Camille Garcia, spokeswoman for the Insurance Council of Texas. About 75% of the claims are in Tarrant County, she said.

The council doesn’t yet have an estimated dollar amount of damage because claims are still coming in. Typically, the average auto claim in Texas is $4,400 and the average home claim is $11,700.

“We’re seeing a lot of absolutely devastated vehicles, between the front windshield and back windows and water intruding into the vehicles and potentially impacting the electrical systems,” Garcia said. “We can see those numbers increasing more.”

Many homeowners also are reporting damaged roofs, skylights and shattered windows, she said.

One company, Accuweather, a weather business forecasting firm, said the ultimate damage from the Wednesday night hail storm could be much higher nationwide — $3.5 billion including damage in North Texas, the San Antonio area and Norman, Okla. That estimate includes “total damage and economic loss” related to the storm, the firm reported.

Repairing hail-damages homes and autos

Residents are urged to follow their insurance agent’s guidance on getting repairs made, and not rely on strangers who stop by and offer unsolicited help, Pilcic said.

The pandemic, which required businesses to find more ways to do business virtually rather than face-to-face, has dramatically improved insurance companies’ ability to handle claims online and by phone, rather than requiring policy holders to take their car to a claims center.

“We’re handling as much of this damage as we can virtually,” Pilcic said. “With your smart phone and some spare change (to help photograph and measure the size of hail dents) you can send the information to a claims specialist. If you have auto transfer set up, we can get you the funds to start repairs.”

Last year, State Farm paid $474 million in claims for hail damage in Texas, the highest in the United States.

Last year, 56,000 hail claims were filed statewide, Pilcic said.

Recommended Stories

  • Intense Hail Lashes Dallas-Fort Worth

    Storms producing strong wind, heavy rain, and hail around two inches in diameter lashed northern and central Texas late on Wednesday, April 28.Rob Montemayor posted footage to Twitter showing hail bouncing down on his yard in Keller, Texas.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for areas north of Fort Worth, urging residents in Tarrant County to seek shelter.The warning was canceled later that night, but authorities still cautioned locals to remain vigilant as the threat of hailstorms remained. Credit: Rob Montemayor via Storyful

  • Lightning Flashes Above Fort Worth Amid Severe Storms

    Lightning flashed in Fort Worth, Texas, late on April 28 as storms producing hail around two inches in diameter moved through the area.Matt Kotter captured video of lightning from Fort Worth.The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for areas north of Fort Worth, urging residents in Tarrant County to seek shelter.The warning was cancelled later that night, but authorities still cautioned locals to remain vigilant as the threat of hailstorms remained. Credit: Matt Kotter via Storyful

  • Extreme weather leaves city looking like winter wonderland on 80-degree day

    A city in southwestern China looked like it had been transported from its place near the country's border with Vietnam and dropped into the Arctic Ocean on Wednesday after a massive hailstorm bombarded the city and turned roadways into icy rivers. The high temperature reached 81 degrees on Wednesday, but the extreme weather that broke out left parts of the city looking like mid-winter. Showers and thunderstorms that developed across southern China on Wednesday brought occasional downpours and hail to Wenshan City. Rainfall totals of 0.75-1.25 inches were common across the southern portion of the Yunnan Province with even higher totals likely in the mountains. Cars became stuck in icy floodwaters in Wenshan, China, on April 28, 2021. (Newsflare via Reuters) This amount of rain combined with the runoff from the rugged terrain just south of the city caused floodwaters to inundate the streets, reaching as high as 2-3 feet (0.5-1.0 m) in some locations. Video emerging from the submerged city showed motorists daring to drive through the floodwaters and sending out hail-covered waves that knock over motorized scooters. Stranded drivers and pedestrians could also be seen waiting to the rescued by firefighters on boats. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Firefighters traveled around the city by boat to rescue stranded motorists and anyone trapped in their homes. In addition to flash flooding, the storm also produced enough hail to turn the city into a winter wonderland. Hail could be seen floating at the top of floodwaters. Even though the high temperature for the day made it to 81 in Wenshan City, just below the average high of 83 for this time of year, aerial footage depicted a scene reminiscent of a snowy winter day. Accumulations of several inches of hail were recorded in areas without floodwaters. The hail reached over the ankle of an official trying to walk over one of these piles. While some cars were submerged in water, others had to be dug out from piles of heavy hail that had accumulated. Local officials implemented emergency plans to help remove floodwaters, Newsflare reported. As recovery efforts continue, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the Yunnan Province on Friday and Friday night and can linger over the area into the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Vitol Is Near $1 Billion-Plus Deal for Hunt’s Permian Oil Wells

    (Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group is said to be near a purchase of Hunt Oil Co.’s Permian Basin oil wells in what would mark the biggest independent crude trader’s first major acquisition of U.S. production assets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The deal could be announced in coming days, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Hunt’s assets may command more than $1 billion, one of the people said.Vitol set up a Houston-based venture called Vencer Energy LLC last year with a mandate to acquire oil and natural gas assets in the U.S. The country became a key export hub for the commodities trader after a ban on exporting crude was lifted in 2015 due to the relentless growth of shale production from the Permian and other basins.A spokeswoman for closely held Hunt declined to comment. A Vitol spokesperson in London declined to comment. Outside of the Permian region, Hunt also has investments in the Bakken, Eagle Ford and Marcellus shale basins, as well as Peru and Yemen. Conventional WellsVitol’s focus in the U.S. is on “mature, producing” wells, the company said in July. Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy confirmed the strategy in an interview this month.“We remain of the view that those conventional assets have got a role to play,” he said, using the industry term for non-shale output. “The U.S. export market is an important market and it’s still a sensible area for us to invest in.”Vitol, which handles about 7 million barrels of crude and fuels a day, has major upstream investments in Ghana, as well as smaller investments in Russia and former Soviet states including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. It’s also one of the biggest exporters of U.S. oil.The Rotterdam-based company, which has major trading offices in Geneva, Houston and Singapore, has also been bulking up on renewable-energy assets including wind and solar arrays that account for about 20% of total assets.“Equally, we’re putting a lot of effort into the renewables space and the transitional space,” Hardy said during the interview. Vitol doesn’t expect oil demand to peak until 2030 and has taken a bullish view on crude demand roaring back later this year and into 2022 as the pandemic recedes.(Updates with other Hunt assets in fourth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected headline to note talks are for assets rather than entire company.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tornado-Warned Storm Drops Large Hail Stones Near Uvalde, Texas

    A supercell moving through south-central Texas on Wednesday, April 28, produced strong thunderstorms and large hail near the city of Uvalde.Footage shared by Twitter user @texanatlarge shows huge hailstones dropping onto a lawn. “Baseball and tennis-ball size hail 23 miles northwest of Uvalde at our ranch,” he wrote in a tweet.Thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued across south-central Texas on Wednesday as the National Weather Service warned of a supercell moving into Val Verde and Kinney Counties. Credit: @texanatlarge via Storyful

  • Tornado watch issued for parts of North Texas as rain moves into Tarrant County

    A floor warning has been issued for the Trinity River in Dallas County from Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

  • Why this dad's outfit is 'fine' — and more funny, happy stories to end the week!

    "Everybody's wearing it."

  • Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous — and reveals the 'only' reason she'd get married

    "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you," she said.

  • U.S. government probes VPN hack within federal agencies, races to find clues

    For at least the third time since the beginning of this year, the U.S. government is investigating a hack against federal agencies that began during the Trump administration but was only recently discovered, according to senior U.S. officials and private sector cyber defenders. It is the latest so-called supply chain cyberattack, highlighting how sophisticated, often government-backed groups are targeting vulnerable software built by third parties as a stepping-stone to sensitive government and corporate computer networks. The new government breaches involve a popular virtual private network (VPN) known as Pulse Connect Secure, which hackers were able to break into as customers used it.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

  • Biden calls Bernie privately to check in on the left wing, report says

    The NYT reports that Biden makes private calls to Bernie to collect ideas from progressive Democrats. He also calls Joe Manchin and Mitch McConnell.

  • Man charged with threatening Iowa governor cites free speech

    An Iowa man charged with leaving a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be “hung for treason” defended his comments Thursday as free speech, saying he was expressing opposition to COVID-19 restrictions. Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, is charged with first-degree harassment for the profane Jan. 5 message he left on a governor’s office phone line set up to gather input over whether Reynolds should continue the partial statewide mask mandate. Hunter called the GOP governor a dictator and said “every single one of you need to be hung for treason for pushing this COVID scam,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County.

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • Stephen Miller mocked after criticising Biden speech for lacking ‘warmth’

    The former Trump staffer is credited as the architect of the migrant child separation policy

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • About 92% of Americans who got the COVID-19 vaccine returned for their second shot. That's good, but experts say the rest should do it now.

    Getting both shots of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines is important and 92% of Americans have, better than similar vaccines. For the 8%, It's not too late.

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’