Hail, wind and tornadoes: South at risk for severe weather again after tornadoes cause heavy damage, 3 deaths

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Another day of severe storms was forecast across much of the South on Tuesday, continuing a rough stretch of weather that saw damaging tornadoes hit parts of the region both Sunday and Monday. The storms killed two people in Georgia and one person in Tennessee.

The threat zone for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday covers more than 1,000 miles from the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast to the upper Ohio Valley, AccuWeather said.

Large parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, as well as corners of Arkansas and Georgia, are at enhanced risk for the worst weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That zone is home to more than 11 million people and includes the cities of Nashville; Birmingham, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi, forecasters said.

"Threats from these storms will include flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

A tornado watch was issued Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service for portions of Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Louisiana. A tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop.

Storms could include wind gusts of up to 70 mph and hail to the size of golf balls, forecasters said, noting that "tornadoes are likely Tuesday into Tuesday evening" in parts of Mississippi.

Severe storms moved across portions of Tennessee starting around sunrise Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rain and triggering a flurry of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. A woman died when a tree fell on her home as storms moved through the state Tuesday, Weakley County Emergency Management Director Ray Wiggington told WKRN-TV. He said at least six mobile homes were damaged by the falling tree around 4 a.m.

Tuesday's risk follows heavy weather that moved across the South on Sunday and Monday, damaging homes and uprooting trees from Mississippi to West Virginia.

'I saw trees flying': More than 100M people from New Mexico to Delaware at risk of severe weather; at least 2 dead in Georgia

A tornado spotted in Atlanta Monday forced thousands to seek shelter, and one man was killed when a falling tree brought power lines onto his vehicle. The motorist was pronounced dead after fire crews cut him from the vehicle in Douglasville, Georgia, west of Atlanta.

In middle Georgia, 55-year-old Carla Harris was killed Monday after a tree fell onto her Bonaire home, Houston County emergency officials said.

A Tupelo Public Works employee works to clear out more debris and tree limbs on Monday, May 3, 2021 after a tornado hit the area late Sunday night in Tupelo, Miss. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
A Tupelo Public Works employee works to clear out more debris and tree limbs on Monday, May 3, 2021 after a tornado hit the area late Sunday night in Tupelo, Miss. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

In Mississippi, forecasters confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday evening and night, including a Yazoo City twister, which stretched for 30 miles, and another tornado that moved through suburbs of Byram and Terry south of Jackson that produced a damage track 1,000 yards wide.

At least one tornado touched down in the Monday night storms that caused widespread damage in western Arkansas.

The tornado reportedly touched down in the Roland area, according to weather service meteorologist Tyler Snider. A tornado may have also touched down in Van Buren based on NWS radar signatures in the area.

In South Carolina, at least one tornado was reported Monday afternoon in Abbeville County. No injuries were reported. In Greenwood, downed trees and power lines were reported, while a vehicle was blown over and a storage unit building was heavily damaged. Multiple locations reported golf ball-sized hail.

A possible tornado Monday morning knocked down trees and power lines in southern Kentucky, according to the weather service.

Preliminary results of a weather service survey have concluded that the Kentucky storm was a 90 mph EF-1 tornado, with most damage occurring in Tompkinsville, weather service meteorologist Cliff Goff said Monday afternoon.

In West Virginia, Jefferson County communications supervisor James Hayden said one person was injured when a possible tornado touched down at a lumber company Monday evening.

Weather service surveyors confirmed one tornado west of Atlanta near where the motorist died. The twister was determined to have peak winds of 90 mph with a path that ran 1.5 miles. At least 10 homes had trees on them.

The same thunderstorm sent thousands of people to shelter in more central parts of Atlanta and may have produced at least one more tornado southwest of downtown. Possible tornado damage was also reported in the region around Athens.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Adam Friedman and Rachel Wegner, The Nashville Tennessean; Ben Tobin, The Louisville Courier Journal; Gabriela Szymanowska, The Mississippi Clarion Ledger; Max Bryan, The Fort Smith Times Record

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes rip through South; severe weather expected again Tuesday

  • Damaging storms to plow through eastern, southern US into Tuesday night

    AccuWeather forecasters warn that yet another wave of severe weather is expected to strike storm-weary areas of the United States. The threat zone will cover an area of more than 1,000 miles from the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast to the upper Ohio Valley into Tuesday night -- and storms in these areas will be capable of producing more tornadoes. Tornado-ravaged Mississippi will lie within the heart of the severe weather risk area, along with the major metro areas of New Orleans, Nashville and Atlanta. Atlanta has already had a tumultuous beginning of the week when a suspected tornado caused damage very close to downtown. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts throughout the region could be disrupted as a result of this new round of thunderstorms, and damage may strike other communities that have been spared thus far in the stormy stretch. The caboose in a trio of storms to affect the central and eastern U.S. early this week will track through the southern tier of the nation Tuesday. Humid air surging northward will collide with this storm and result in another outbreak of thunderstorms that will likely linger well into Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. Severe thunderstorms were already on the prowl early Tuesday morning across portions of Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky, with downpours extended westward into Missouri. Storms have already turned deadly on Tuesday. A Tennessee woman was killed by a falling tree as severe thunderstorms moved through Weakley County, located in the northwestern part of the state, WKRN in Nashville reported. The potent storms tracked through the area around 4 a.m. and damaged at least six mobile homes. The victim was reportedly sleeping in her bed when the tree toppled onto her bedroom WKRN reported, citing local law enforcement. Severe thunderstorms were already ongoing early Tuesday morning across portions of Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. (AccuWeather) The thunderstorms are expected to target cities such as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbia, South Carolina; and potentially more northern areas as well such as Charleston, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh. "Threats from these storms will include flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. Damaging, straight-line winds could reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, especially if an intense line of thunderstorms known as a squall line develops. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms across the Southeast Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. About 9.7 million people live in this enhanced zone. The population total increases to more than 18 million when accounting for a broader part of the region currently facing a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. Experts are urging residents to make sure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings before heading to bed with the risk of severe weather expected to continue well after dark. "There will also be pockets of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, but fortunately the storms will be moving along at a decent clip, which will limit the duration of intense rainfall for most areas," Anderson said. Flooding rain reports across the South as of the early morning hours of May 4, 2021. Areas of the South that experienced a very wet month of April and beginning to May will be at the greatest risk of experiencing flash flooding issues. Even without any flooding issues, the torrential downpours within the storms can lead to problems for motorists in the form of reduced visibility on the interstates as well as an increased risk of hydroplaning. Stretches of interstates 10, 20, 40, 55, 65, 75 and 85 will be impacted by such hazards. AccuWeather meteorologists say that it's possible for locally heavy and gusty storms to occur across the mid-Atlantic as well later Tuesday, similar to what occurred during the beginning of the week. On Monday, tornado-warned storms left behind a trail of damage reports across portions of eastern West Virginia, northern Virginia and northern Maryland. For the most part, however, wet weather in these areas and farther north into New England will be beneficial in easing pockets of unusual dryness. The risk for severe thunderstorms is expected to wane significantly at the middle of the week, as the overall storm system begins to move offshore. Still, there may be just enough sunshine and daytime heating prior to the storm's exit to ignite heavy, gusty and locally damaging storms from near the Delmarva Peninsula to the Carolinas, southern Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and along the central Gulf Coast. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Millions of Americans to face severe weather risks through Tuesday

    The first week of May is beginning quite active on the severe weather front, with hundreds of millions of Americans across the eastern half of the nation at risk for dangerous thunderstorms. The severe weather dangers through Tuesday follow an outbreak of tornadoes across Mississippi to end the weekend, including one large nighttime tornado that struck the city of Tupelo. Potent storms with hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes were also reported across Colorado's Front Range and the central Plains Sunday. Violent thunderstorms continued into Monday night, with tornadoes reported in northern Georgia, including one near Atlanta, as well as in South Carolina, Illinois and Texas. Golf ball-sized hail fell near San Antonio, Texas. Experts say yet another round of dangerous weather will erupt Tuesday. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP A surge of very humid air expanding northward through the Gulf states will collide with a storm moving up along a front from east Texas to the Ohio Valley. This will result in an outbreak of thunderstorms that will likely linger well into Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. The thunderstorms are expected to target cities such as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Nashville; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta; and potentially more northern areas as well such as Louisville, Kentucky; Charleston, West Virginia; and Pittsburgh. Tupelo and other Mississippi towns that were devastated by Sunday's tornadoes will be right in the middle of the threat zone. Storm hazards will include hail, flooding downpours, tornadoes and damaging, straight-line wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. Even outside of the areas that AccuWeather meteorologists are zeroing in on for more concentrated severe weather risks, any thunderstorm across the Central and Eastern states could turn heavy and gusty on the local level early this week. AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents to make sure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings before heading to bed, as the risk of severe weather is expected to continue well after dark. "There will also be pockets of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, but fortunately the storms will be moving along at a decent clip, which will limit the duration of intense rainfall for most areas," Anderson said. Areas of the South that experienced a very wet month of April will be at greatest risk of experiencing flash flooding issues. Those with travel plans on the road and in the air across the Central, Eastern and Southern states can anticipate a slow-go amid the stormy pattern. Even without any flooding problems, the torrential downpours within the storms can lead to problems for motorists in the form of reduced visibility on the interstates as well as an increased risk of hydroplaning. By the middle of the week, there may be a localized risk for severe weather along the mid-Atlantic and Southeast coasts before the front sweeps offshore. A push of cooler air into the Midwest, Northeast and even part of the South will help to suppress severe thunderstorm activity, at least temporarily, late this week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

