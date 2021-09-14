Hailee Steinfeld looked unrecognizable in the best way at the 2021 Met Gala

Hailee Steinfeld, is that you?

The actor looked totally unrecognizable at Monday night's Met Gala, but in the best possible way.

The 24-year-old rocked the red — or shall we say white — carpet in an edgy Iris van Herpen ensemble that turned heads all night long.

Hailee Steinfeld (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Steinfeld looked stunning in the architectural ensemble that featured a neutral bodysuit and spiky wing detailing on her shoulders and waist.

Hailee Steinfeld (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

The singer also debuted a new do for fashion's biggest night out and showed off her blunt blond bob. We're used to seeing the star rock her signature long brunette locks, so we definitely had to do a double take to make sure it was actually her.

Hailee Steinfeld (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Hairstylist Ruslan Nureev was the brains behind the new look and commented that he "did something different" in his Instagram story while highlighting the bold style.

The Met Gala is an ultra exclusive event where Hollywood's finest bring their fashion A-game, and Steinfeld has had a lot of practice perfecting her style over the years. The young star is no stranger to the event and has graced the red carpet on a number of occasions.

In 2019, she made an ironic fashion statement with this tiered dress that read "no photos please" on the skirt.

Hailee Steinfeld (Rabbani and Solimene Photography / WireImage)

In 2018, the star gave us beauty queen vibes in a voluminous white gown and a matching crown.

Hailee Steinfeld (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Steinfeld looked ravishing in red at the 2015 Met Gala and sported a beautiful satin gown and matching lips.

Hailee Steinfeld (Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic)

The star is a true Met Gala veteran and also attended the 2013 event in this flirty, tea-length printed gown.

Hailee Steinfeld (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

