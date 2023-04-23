Hailey Bieber Says The Past Few Months Have Been The "Saddest, Hardest Moments" Of Her Life, And I Honestly Feel Really Bad For Her

Associated Press

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo Manrique surrendered to U.S. federal agents Friday to be extradited to Peru, where he faces charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of a mammoth corruption scandal in which four of Peru’s ex-presidents have been implicated. Toledo's surrender ends a yearslong legal battle against his extradition, which started in 2019 when he was arrested at his home in Menlo Park, California. Federal prosecutors have said Peruvian officials will travel to Northern California to pick up Toledo and fly him back to Peru.