Hailey Dandurand has chance at parole after jury decision

Convicted murderer Hailey Dandurand will get a chance at parole, a jury decided this afternoon.

After deliberating for more than eight hours Thursday and today, an Oahu Circuit Court jury decided against extended sentencing for Dandurand, who was convicted Tuesday of murder, kidnapping and burglary in the 2017 North Shore slaying of Telma Boinville and kidnapping of her young daughter.

What that means is that Judge Rowena Somerville will not have the option to impose life imprisonment without the possibility of parole when she sentences the woman Nov. 15.

Both Dandurand and ex-boyfriend Stephen Brown, in separate trials, were convicted of the same crimes linked to the brutal Dec. 7, 2017, murder and kidnapping of Boinville, a part-time house cleaner, and kidnapping of her then-8-year-old daughter at a Pupukea vacation rental.

The state sought extended terms in both cases based on their convictions on multiple felony crimes. The jury in Brown's trial gave Somerville the option of life without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for Aug. 30.