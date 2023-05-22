Haileyville man accused of manufacturing child porn

May 22—A Haileyville man was arrested and charged for allegedly using a handheld gaming device to secretly film a child showering.

Court record show Garland Leon Seay, 36, was charged with manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Seay remained in the Pittsburg County Jail on Friday with a bond of $500,000, according to jail records.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Michael Glasco wrote in a probable cause affidavit the investigation began after a woman found a video of a 14-year-old girl nude in a bathroom getting ready to shower on a Nintendo DS in Seay's truck.

The woman said she confronted Seay about what was found on the device and a physical altercation occurred between the two, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the video was made with the front facing camera on the gaming device and it was set on the window ledge of the bathroom window and recorded through torn mini blinds.

Glasco wrote in his report the woman said Seay "was the only person to mess with" the gaming device after the man obtained it months earlier.

During an interview with Glasco, Seay claimed he was being set up by the woman and her family "in order to get rid" of him, the affidavit states.

Seay also claimed he grabbed the gaming device from the room that belonged to a boy along with other electronic devices following the altercation between Seay and the woman, the affidavit states.

The man said he noticed the gaming device was on and opened it and saw the video of the girl before closing it and placing the device on the center console of his truck, the affidavit states.

Seay initially gave investigators permission to search his truck and when he was told he was being arrested, the man told investigators he no longer consented to the search, the report states.

Glasco wrote in his report a search warrant was being drafted for Seay's truck.