Hailing a driverless ride in a Waymo

"Congrats! This car is all yours, with no one up front," the pop-up notification from the Waymo One app reads. "This ride will be different. With no one else in the car, Waymo will do all the driving. Enjoy this free ride on us!"

Moments later, an empty Chrysler Pacifica minivan appears and navigates its way to my location near a park in Chandler, the Phoenix suburb where Waymo has been testing its autonomous vehicles since 2016.

Waymo, the Google self-driving-project-turned-Alphabet unit, has given demos of its autonomous vehicles before. More than a dozen journalists experienced driverless rides in 2017 on a closed course at Waymo's testing facility in Castle; and Steve Mahan, who is legally blind, took a driverless ride in the company's Firefly prototype on Austin's city streets way back in 2015.

But this driverless ride is different — and not just because it involved an unprotected left-hand turn, busy city streets or that the Waymo One app was used to hail the ride. It marks the beginning of a driverless ride-hailing service that is now being used by members of its early rider program and eventually the public.

It's a milestone that has been promised — and has remained just out of reach — for years.

In 2017, Waymo CEO John Krafcik declared on stage at the Lisbon Web Summit that "fully self-driving cars are here." Krafcik's show of confidence and accompanying blog post implied that the "race to autonomy" was almost over. But it wasn't.

Nearly two years after Krafcik's comments, vehicles driven by humans -- not computers -- still clog the roads in Phoenix. The majority of Waymo's fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans in Arizona have human safety drivers behind the wheel; and the few driverless ones have been limited to testing only.

Despite some progress, Waymo's promise of a driverless future has seemed destined to be forever overshadowed by stagnation. Until now.

Waymo wouldn't share specific numbers on just how many driverless rides it would be giving, only saying that it continues to ramp up its operations. Here's what we do know. There are hundreds of customers in its early rider program, all of whom will have access to this offering. These early riders can't request a fully driverless ride. Instead, they are matched with a driverless car if it's nearby.

There are, of course, caveats to this milestone. Waymo is conducting these "completely driverless" rides in a controlled geofenced environment. Early rider program members are people who are selected based on what ZIP code they live in and are required to sign NDAs. And the rides are free, at least for now.

Still, as I buckle my seatbelt and take stock of the empty driver's seat, it's hard not to be struck, at least for a fleeting moment, by the achievement.

It would be a mistake to think that the job is done. This moment marks the start of another, potentially lengthy, chapter in the development of driverless mobility rather than a sign that ubiquitous autonomy is finally at hand.