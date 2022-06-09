Hailing Peter the Great, Putin draws parallel with mission to 'return' Russian lands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Peter the Great
    Tsar and 1st Emperor, founder of the Russian Empire
  • Alexander III of Russia
    Emperor of Russia (1845-1894)

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute on Thursday to Tsar Peter the Great on the 350th anniversary of his birth, drawing a parallel between what he portrayed as their twin historic quests to win back Russian lands.

"Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years. It would seem that he was at war with Sweden, he took something from them. He did not take anything from them, he returned (what was Russia's)," Putin said after a visiting an exhibition dedicated to the tsar.

In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he compared Peter's campaign with the task facing Russia today.

"Apparently, it also fell to us to return (what is Russia's) and strengthen (the country). And if we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face."

Putin, now in his 23rd year in power, has repeatedly sought to justify Russia's actions in Ukraine, where his forces have devastated cities, killed thousands and put millions of people to flight, by propounding a view of history that asserts Ukraine has no real national identity or tradition of statehood.

Peter the Great, an autocratic moderniser admired by liberal and conservative Russians alike, ruled for 43 years and gave his name to a new capital, St Petersburg – Putin's hometown – that he ordered built on land he conquered from Sweden.

It was a project that cost the lives of tens of thousands of serfs, conscripted as forced labourers to build Peter's "window to Europe" in the swamps of the Baltic Sea coast.

Prior to Putin's visit to the exhibition, state television aired a documentary praising Peter the Great as a tough military leader, greatly expanding Russian territory at the expense of Sweden and the Ottoman Empire with the modernized army and navy he built.

INTEREST IN HISTORY

In recent years, Putin's interest in Russian history has loomed ever larger in his public appearances.

In April 2020, as Russia entered its first coronavirus lockdown, he drew bemusement in some quarters when he compared the pandemic to 9th century Turkic nomadic invasions of medieval Russia during a televised address to the nation.

In July 2021, the Kremlin published an almost 7,000-word essay by Putin, entitled "On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians", in which he argued that Russia and Ukraine were one nation, artificially divided. It laid the groundwork for his deployment of troops to Ukraine in February.

Moscow says it sent troops into Ukraine to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies say Putin has launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

In the run up to the launch of what Russia calls its "special military operation", Putin blamed Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, for creating Ukraine on what Putin said was historically Russian territory, and for planting the seed of the USSR's eventual collapse.

By contrast, the Russian leader offered cautious praise for Josef Stalin for creating "a tightly centralised and absolutely unitary state", even as he acknowledged the Soviet dictator's record of "totalitarian" repression.

Putin has a history of praising leaders sharing his own conservative views, including Tsar Alexander III and pre-revolutionary prime minister Pyotr Stolypin, both of whom have had monuments in their honour erected across the country.

Meanwhile, leaders seen as antithetical to a strong, unitary Russian state, including Lenin and Nikita Khrushchev, have seen their contributions played down.

"Putin likes leaders he sees as tough, strong managers," said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"He wants to be seen as a Peter [the Great]-style moderniser, even though he will go down in history as a cruel ruler more like Ivan the Terrible," he added.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against Moscow must be lifted before Russian grain could be delivered to international markets. "President (Vladimir) Putin said that in order for Russian grain volumes to be delivered to international markets, direct and indirect sanctions against Russia must be lifted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. Ukraine and Russia together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine a major supplier of corn and sunflower oil.

  • Thursday evening UK news briefing: British fighters captured in Ukraine sentenced to death

    War in Ukraine | Two British men have been sentenced to death in a Russian-backed court in eastern Ukraine. The verdict against Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, raises the stakes in a stand-off between the West and Russia. On the ground, the battle for Severodonetsk is being waged "house to house" as the fight for the city continues. Watch as Ukrainian fighter jets are caught up in a death-defying game of cat-and-mouse with Russia. Yet the number of desertions are growing every week in the

  • Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Putin, Peskov and Russian officials

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 18:14 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin, President of Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, Mikhail Mishustin, Russian Prime Minister, and a number of other high-ranking officials of the aggressor state.

  • OECD slashes global economic outlook on Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia's war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises it worsened will severely drag down global economic growth and push up inflation this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday. China's “zero-COVID" policies, which have further scrambled manufacturing supply chains, also are weighing on a world economy that was just starting to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris-based OECD said, becoming the latest institution to slash its growth forecast and underscoring the dimming economic outlook. The OECD, a club of largely wealthy nations, expects the global economy to expand 3% in 2022, down from the 4.5% that it predicted in December.

  • At fractured Summit of the Americas, Biden seeks consensus

    President Joe Biden plunged into this week's Summit of the Americas aiming to push for regional progress in addressing economic development, climate change and migration despite the absence of some notable counterparts from Latin America. With the U.S. playing host to the gathering for the first time since 1994, Biden and his team set about strengthening relationships and moving past the considerable drama over which world leaders would participate. The U.S. president was expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

  • Economic instability from Ukraine war will abate over time, UK's Johnson

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britain on Thursday there was no quick fix to the instability prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but that the economic consequences of the war would abate over time. In a speech in the northern town of Blackpool, Johnson said now was not the time to stop supporting Ukraine and even though prices for gas, oil, grain and fertilisers had risen, the West could not force Kyiv to accept peace terms dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Over time I believe the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine will abate."

  • Arizona Cardinals' receiving corps worst in NFC West, ranking of NFL pass catchers says

    A recent ranking of NFL receiving corps is not high on the Arizona Cardinals' pass catchers for the 2022 NFL season.

  • Ukraine launching 'Book of Executioners' to detail war crimes - Zelenskiy

    Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin started its offensive on Feb. 24. "Next week, a special publication is to be launched - 'The Book of Executioners' - an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelenskiy said in a video address. Zelenskiy said this would be a key element in his longstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting.

  • "Continent of freedom" for foreigners and "Soviet Union 2.0" for their own the Kremlin is working on Russias post-war image

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 8 JUNE 2022, 15:57 The Kremlin has started developing an "image of Russia after the war": the result should be "two images" - one acceptable to a foreign audience and the Russian elite, and another understandable to a "simple Russian".

  • Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk, governor says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's military may have to pull back to stronger positions in the embattled eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but they will not give up the city and fierce fighting raged there on Wednesday, the region's governor said. Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, the governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on television. The days-long battle for the industrial city has emerged as pivotal, with Russia focusing its offensive might in the hope of achieving one of its stated aims - to fully capture surrounding Luhansk province on behalf of Russian-speaking separatists.

  • Activists urge Meta to overhaul policies for Iran content

    Three rights groups on Thursday urged Facebook and Instagram owner Meta to overhaul its policies for Persian-language content on Iran, complaining restrictions had impeded the ability of Iranians to share information during ongoing protests.

  • The Kremlin says the war will end when everything Putin has come up with has been done

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 13:54 Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that the war in Ukraine would end when Russia has met all the objectives of the so-called "special operation" as set by Putin.

  • Ukrainians take kids, pets, stuffed animals to visit abandoned Russian tanks, photos show

    As remnants of war become a fixture in the lives of Ukrainians, publicly displayed Russian war tanks have become a stark reminder of the carnage.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Zelensky's party MP faces criminal case for collaboration with Russian invaders

    Criminal proceedings have been initiated against Ukrainian MP from the ruling political party, Oleksiy Kovalov, who has admitted to collaborating with the Russian invaders, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said in a Telegram messenger post on June 8.

  • 'It's not the gun that's making people make these decisions': GOP Rep. Jody Hice

    ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with GOP Rep. Jody Hice from the House Oversight Committee about today's house testimony on gun violence and the debate over gun reform efforts.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets philanthropist Howard Buffett, discusses rebuilding

    Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

  • Macon-Bibb bulldozes one of the county’s largest homeless encampments

    “This is not a place people should be living,” Spencer Hawkins, director of the Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency, said.

  • Battlefield videos show Ukrainian troops' skills and Russia's surprisingly ill-trained military, former US special operators say

    Videos emerging from Ukraine show Ukrainians maximizing their advantages and Russians failing to learn from their mistakes.

  • 'Jurassic Park' child star Ariana Richards stuns on red carpet at sequel's premiere

    The former actress wore a matching dark denim look on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "Jurassic World Dominion."