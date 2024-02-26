Hailsham: McDonald's lodges signage applications with council

McDonald's wants to open a restaurant in Hailsham

McDonald's has submitted a series of proposals connected to a site in Hailsham, East Sussex.

The fast food company has lodged proposals for land at Ropemaker Park in South Road.

Its three applications to Wealden District Council are for branded signage, including an eight-metre sign, around a drive-through restaurant.

The council has not yet received proposals for a restaurant.

The layouts submitted by McDonald's Restaurants Ltd show a single building surrounded by a drive-through, off-road parking and charging bays for electric vehicles.

There have been two objections from local residents who say the site is inappropriate for a fast food restaurant, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

One objector has also raised concerns about signs being illuminated, arguing it would create an "eyesore" for nearby properties.

