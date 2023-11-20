Hailsham: Murder arrests after fatal hit-and-run crash

Investigators were seen where the crash happened

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

A vehicle hit the pedestrian in Western Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, at 23:00 GMT on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old local man, was declared dead at the scene.

Two men - a 32-year-old from Horam, East Sussex, and a 26-year-old, of no fixed address - were arrested after they handed themselves in to police, and remain in custody.

Det Supt Mark Chapman said the deceased man's next of kin had been informed and were receiving support from specially trained officers.

"With two people in custody, we are continuing to work tirelessly on this investigation to establish the full circumstances around Saturday's tragic incident," he said.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim's loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

"I would also like to thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support around community disruption and as this investigation progresses.

"We know there were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward."

The force is specifically interested in seeing any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident near Diplocks Walk.

